Teenager shot outside 7MB nightclub

(CNS): An 18-year-old boy was in a critical condition at the George Town hospital Monday after being shot outside the Fete night club in the early morning hours. The incident combined two of the country’s rising crime concerns of gun violence and young men tearing up the roads on illegally motorbikes as the shots were fired by a gun man or men who are believed to have escaped on a motorcycle. The shooting happened just before 4:00 am (26 December) and when officers arrive they discovered the teenager had sustained injuries from a “number of gunshots,” police said.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition.

In a separate report that police have not linked to the shooting of the teenager at around 4:16am this morning a motorbike rider reported that his bike had just been hit by gunshots. The police did not state where that had happened but said that both matters were under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Appealing for witnesses police asked anyone who was in the vicinity of the Fete Night Club shortly before and after 4am this morning to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Category: Local News