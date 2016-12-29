Suspect drug dealers arrested on highway

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from West Bay and a 30-year-old woman from George Town have been arrested for possession with intent to supply both cocaine and ganja after they were stopped by police on the Esterly Tibbetts highway. Police said that at around 10:45 Tuesday, the car was stopped near the Strand shopping Plaza. When the vehicle was searched officers said they found an undisclosed quantity of cocaine.

During a search, later, at a house in West Bay following the arrest the police found more cocaine and ganja but have not said how much. The couple remain in custody.

