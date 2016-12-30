Suspect dealers charged with money laundering

(CNS): A couple arrested on suspicion of drug dealing, Tuesday, after they were stopped in a car on the Easterly Tibbetts Highway have been charged with several offences including money laundering. The 35-year-old man from West Bay was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession, and possession with intent to supply cocaine and ganja as well as money laundering. The woman has also been charged with possession and supply of both drugs and money laundering.

Following a court appearance, Thursday afternoon, the woman was bailed on strict conditions but the man has been remanded in custody until the couple return to court on 5 January. The police have not yet revealed the quantity of drugs taken from the couple during searches conducted when they were arrested.

