Shootings gang related, say investigators

(CNS): Officers investigating the shootings over the Christmas weekend in which two men were seriously wounded said they believed the violence was gang related. Both victims were shot outside licensed premises on Monday. The first was in the early hours of the Christmas holiday morning outside a Seven Mile Beach club, in the heart of the tourist area, and the second was on Monday night at a local bar and restaurant in West Bay, both of which have provided the backdrop for several murders and gang violence.

The two victims, aged 18 and 31, are both undergoing treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

“Police are investigating these incidents and can confirm that they are suspected to be gang-related,” officials from the RCIPS said Wednesday. “High-visibility patrols are being carried out in different areas around the island in response to these incidents.”

Police also said they continue to be concerned about late-night incidents and public safety around liquor-licensed premises.

In the first of the two separate shootings, a teenage boy was shot multiple time outside the Fete Night Club on West Bay Road by gunmen who escaped on a motorbike, at around 4:15 in the morning. In the second incident, the victim, who was shot in his upper body while standing outside Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay at around 10:45pm, was reportedly approached by an armed man wearing dark clothes, who fled on foot.

Police continue to appeal anyone with information about either incident to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Local News, Police