Queen talks about inspiration in Chrsitmas speech

(CNS): The British monarch and head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II spoke about inspiration in this year’s annual Christmas message. The speech was recorded a few weeks ahead of the Christmas Day broadcast as the queen was still unwell on the day itself, missing the annual trip to church Sunday near the royal estate at Sandringham, in Norfolk, though officials were quick to play down the monarch’s illness stating that it was nothing more than a heavy cold.

In her message, she said, to be inspirational you don’t have to save lives or win medals.

“I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special,” she said. “But even with the inspiration of others, it’s understandable that we sometimes think the world’s problems are so big that we can do little to help. On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.”

See the full speech below:

