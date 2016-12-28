Police warn public to lock up before going out
(CNS): With burglars working overtime this holiday season the police are warning the public to lock up their homes when they go out. Thieves have been making off with cash and electronics in a number of residential break-ins across Grand Cayman, especially at apartment complexes. “We’re asking that residents be extra vigilant about securing their residences throughout the holidays,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “Lock your doors whenever you are going out, even if it is not far.”
Anyone who notes suspicious activity in their area, such as unfamiliar people loitering in the vicinity or unfamiliar vehicles parked for extended periods of time, should notify police at George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
How about a website that lists all incidents so the public knows where and when they had happened. If not, then we know incidencts are being under reported.
Lock your doors???? That's the just it, locked doors and windows mean nothing to these scum bags. They won't stop u til someone pumps them full of hot lead.
Will do. Can unna please also make sure you do all you can to lock up the bastards when you catch them and stop accepting pleas for lesser offences?