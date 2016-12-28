Police chief warns illegal riders Cayman’s had enough

(CNS): Police seized six illegal motorbikes around the island yesterday and arrested two riders who failed to stop for police at traffic checks. The RCIPS has said it is focused on putting a stop to young men misusing the bikes and placing the road-using public in danger. “The island has had enough of the nuisance and danger of these illegal bikes, and we are bringing order to this situation in as safe a manner as possible,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. During the weekend operations, officers took four dirt bikes, one modified motorcycle and another illegal motorbike from men riding illegally.

Yesterday evening (27 December) at about 8:20pm a rider on an orange motorbike with no registration plates failed to stop for officers conducting a roadblock at the Yacht Club roundabout in West Bay. Although travelling at high speed he was followed by officers to the Island Heritage roundabout where he abandoned the bike and tried to flee on foot but he was quickly apprehended by the police. The man, age 31 of George Town, was arrested for dangerous driving and driving whilst not qualified.

Meanwhile, around the same time at the same road check another rider was spotted by the officers manning the operation with no registration plates on his dirt bike. Police followed him in a patrol car with blue lights flashing and siren on but he failed to stop until he reached home in West Bay. The 20-year-old rider was also arrested for dangerous driving and lost his bike to the police.

“Those who flaunt the law and evade police only make matters worse for themselves and can expect to be arrested,” the commissioner warned.

The other four illegal bikes were seized in various traffic operations including one in Bodden Town. Police have also stated that a bike was used by the gunmen in the latest firearms violence, to escape the scene at Fete Nightclub, one of two Christmas-weekend shootings.

