Police chief warns illegal riders Cayman’s had enough
(CNS): Police seized six illegal motorbikes around the island yesterday and arrested two riders who failed to stop for police at traffic checks. The RCIPS has said it is focused on putting a stop to young men misusing the bikes and placing the road-using public in danger. “The island has had enough of the nuisance and danger of these illegal bikes, and we are bringing order to this situation in as safe a manner as possible,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. During the weekend operations, officers took four dirt bikes, one modified motorcycle and another illegal motorbike from men riding illegally.
Yesterday evening (27 December) at about 8:20pm a rider on an orange motorbike with no registration plates failed to stop for officers conducting a roadblock at the Yacht Club roundabout in West Bay. Although travelling at high speed he was followed by officers to the Island Heritage roundabout where he abandoned the bike and tried to flee on foot but he was quickly apprehended by the police. The man, age 31 of George Town, was arrested for dangerous driving and driving whilst not qualified.
Meanwhile, around the same time at the same road check another rider was spotted by the officers manning the operation with no registration plates on his dirt bike. Police followed him in a patrol car with blue lights flashing and siren on but he failed to stop until he reached home in West Bay. The 20-year-old rider was also arrested for dangerous driving and lost his bike to the police.
“Those who flaunt the law and evade police only make matters worse for themselves and can expect to be arrested,” the commissioner warned.
The other four illegal bikes were seized in various traffic operations including one in Bodden Town. Police have also stated that a bike was used by the gunmen in the latest firearms violence, to escape the scene at Fete Nightclub, one of two Christmas-weekend shootings.
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
While I fully recognize the nuisance that these bikes cause, I'm confused why they are referred to as "illegal"
They are not manufactured in Cayman, so they are imported. As such it seems to me that they're imported quite legally. So they are not "illegal"
So, are they supposed to be only for off-road usage, meaning they are used "illegally" on public roads? If so, then they should be described as such. Perhaps I could suggest "Illegally-used dirt bikes", or something along that line.
Knowing Cayman's "powers-that-be", there will be a knee-jerk reaction and ban them, meaning they will not be allowed to be imported. Of course, that will not help with those that are already on-island until they are worn out or damaged beyond repair.
Perhaps a smarter approach from CIG's "powers-that-be" (RCIPS, Legal Department, etc) is to allow the use of these bikes for dirt bike events, on unused Crown land, or to encourage or assist someone to open a dirt bike track. Another outlet for the energy of these bike owners and a potential sport locally.
Just imagine if you're the owner of such a bike. You were allowed to import it, Government collected it's import duty from you but you're not allowed to license it to ride on public roads - but there is nowhere else to ride it. What would you do??
Yet now the same Government is threatening to make them illegal. Typical "idiotic "no-plan" approach of our authorities!!
Great work, all great until the first one crashes being pursued by the police. Then watch the pats on the back stop.
Terrific start. Now keep it up until the problem ceases as the thugs get tired of being harassed and losing their bikes. Then move on to illegal window tints in cars.
Good. Get all these bikes, put em in a pile and burn em to a crisp!
Oh please this has been going on for years. I seen motor bikes being ridden dangerously by police cars and never have they been pulled over or attempted to be pulled over. Weaving in and out of traffic, popping wheelies, no plates..all the time...lets see how they are going to stop this. They can't even stop the tint on the vehicles which some are illegal...
#bikelife345 lolololol wonder if we shall get YouTube footage showing these, ahem, fully grown 'men' getting busted???
When driving back from East End yesterday one of these riders flew up behind me and overtook me and the car in front into oncoming traffic, with no regard for anyone's safety. A few seconds later it was nice to see two police bikes on the chase - however, having pulled in to let them pass they only seemed to be giving pursuit at around 50mph and promptly gave up the chase - probably on safety grounds as the rider was behaving so dangerously.
Good, keep it up guys
Dear RCIPS, can you please send someone to Crystal Harbour North and deal with a crazy teenager riding on one wheel with no licence (unless a big 345 in white square box is his custom licence plate), helmet or muffler at all times? Thank you
Can we please check to make sure the riders are in fact Caymanian, and if not, deport them immediately?
We were delighted to see the RCIPS finally giving an intelligent and coordinated chase last night and are glad to hear that some arrests resulted. Police need to have officers at regular fixed intervals on Esterley Tibbitts and West Bay Road from Yacht Club to Hyatt roundabout to apprehend the ritual commuting stunt riders and opportunistic drag racers. It would be nice if the Governor's residence RCIPS gate detail could act as a lookout and radio patrolling officers their observations instead of remaining mute. As police are beginning to figure out, more than one car is required to coordinate these arrests and an all-hands approach with public assistance would help.
Thank you!!