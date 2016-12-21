Ombudsman to focus on cop complaints

(CNS): Two pieces of legislation published on the government gazette this month will pave the way for the creation of an Ombudsman’s office that will take over the functions of the existing Office of the Complaints Commissioner and Information Commissioner’s Office. But the primary role of the new turbo-civil servant, which will be held for seven years by whoever gets the job, will be to deal with complaints against the police, as deputies will be appointed for freedom of information and maladministration in the public sector.

The merger of the commissioners into an ombudsman has not been without its controversy. While the creation of a more independent police complaint procedure has been broadly welcomed in the community and by police management, the decision to merge the complaints functions in government with the freedom of information commissioner has received considerable criticism because of the threat to the independence of the information commissioner and the obvious major differences between the work of those commissions.

The government has nevertheless forged ahead with the idea, which was first raised as a passing consideration in the EY general review of the civil service that led to Project Future and the start of reform in the public sector. The deputy governor’s office said the merger of the existing complaints function, the new police complaints office and FOI would be cheaper than creating a new office to deal purely with police complaints.

The emergence of an independent procedure for public complaints against the RCIPS will not, however, result in any independent punishment process. Even where the new ombudsman upholds a complaint made against officers, it will be up to the police management to deal with the officer concerned unless it is against the police commissioner, in which case the governor will deal with it.

The two pieces of legislation are expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly when the elected politicians return to parliament for the last session in this administration in January. The 21-day consultation period is now underway and the public can submit their thoughts, comments, concerns or questions to the home affairs ministry.

The proposed laws indicate that the job of the supra-ombudsman will be to oversee the FOI and public sector complaints procedures and functions but the role appears to be heavily weighted toward dealing with police issues. The holder of the office will have the power of a senior police officer to investigate the complaints made by the public or to create a specially appointed body. He can also refer the complaint back to the RCIPS Professional Standards Unit to deal with and then supervise that process.

In addition to the two pieces of legislation establishing the new ombudsman’s office and powers, two pieces of legislation have also been gazetted to abolish the existing ICO and OCC.

See the draft legislation in the CNS Library

