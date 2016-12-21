Ombudsman to focus on cop complaints
(CNS): Two pieces of legislation published on the government gazette this month will pave the way for the creation of an Ombudsman’s office that will take over the functions of the existing Office of the Complaints Commissioner and Information Commissioner’s Office. But the primary role of the new turbo-civil servant, which will be held for seven years by whoever gets the job, will be to deal with complaints against the police, as deputies will be appointed for freedom of information and maladministration in the public sector.
The merger of the commissioners into an ombudsman has not been without its controversy. While the creation of a more independent police complaint procedure has been broadly welcomed in the community and by police management, the decision to merge the complaints functions in government with the freedom of information commissioner has received considerable criticism because of the threat to the independence of the information commissioner and the obvious major differences between the work of those commissions.
The government has nevertheless forged ahead with the idea, which was first raised as a passing consideration in the EY general review of the civil service that led to Project Future and the start of reform in the public sector. The deputy governor’s office said the merger of the existing complaints function, the new police complaints office and FOI would be cheaper than creating a new office to deal purely with police complaints.
The emergence of an independent procedure for public complaints against the RCIPS will not, however, result in any independent punishment process. Even where the new ombudsman upholds a complaint made against officers, it will be up to the police management to deal with the officer concerned unless it is against the police commissioner, in which case the governor will deal with it.
The two pieces of legislation are expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly when the elected politicians return to parliament for the last session in this administration in January. The 21-day consultation period is now underway and the public can submit their thoughts, comments, concerns or questions to the home affairs ministry.
The proposed laws indicate that the job of the supra-ombudsman will be to oversee the FOI and public sector complaints procedures and functions but the role appears to be heavily weighted toward dealing with police issues. The holder of the office will have the power of a senior police officer to investigate the complaints made by the public or to create a specially appointed body. He can also refer the complaint back to the RCIPS Professional Standards Unit to deal with and then supervise that process.
In addition to the two pieces of legislation establishing the new ombudsman’s office and powers, two pieces of legislation have also been gazetted to abolish the existing ICO and OCC.
See the draft legislation in the CNS Library
Category: Government oversight, Politics
In league with Ireland and UK wow that is what is wrong with many of you johnny come latelys you forget you are here in Cayman. We sure do not need unnah rubbish here. We are already have enough now.
What about complaints against the OCC? Who should those be addressed to? What about complaints against this "Ombudsman" when that is fully operational? In it's current arrangement, does the OCC have live/direct access to police reports?
I think this is needed as we really have a few officers that are basically very rude an inconsiderate.. I know of one instance where a young 'pregnant' lady was given a parking ticket at the airport because she, in her state, took a few minutes more than allowed (parked at curb) at the Cayman Airways counter. This officer could have given her a warning, considering her "full term' pregnancy and being Christmas time! Heartless an uncalled for i say! FYI: Caymanian young lady.. Ex-Pat officer...
I am tired of expats walking around here like they own the place.
Show some damned respect.
Yes, you may be all high and mighty with your 'superior' education, but this is not your home.
You are a guest.
Behave as such or GTFH.
Shame on the government for empowering this mentality.
Signed, An expat, welcomed to this country by trusting Caymanians.
I for one will not break that trust. I am honoured to live here.
First we need to invesigate by yet another Commission of Enquiry how exactly these deplorables i.e the Police got hire in the first place! That would mean invesigating the FCO yes Cayman do you now see just how ludicrous this whole situation is???? Yet another glorified post with obscene salaries and highlighted on the list of accomplishments on the PPM's 2017 Manifesto. Please stop wasting our monies on foolishness and help people who are just trying to survive here in Cayman. When is the PPM going to stop listening to the UK and its foolishness.
More bullshit. Government needs to get smaller, not bigger.
Answer this simple question. Who pays for the government? Answer. The private sector.
Government in Cayman has become so frigging huge, it sucks the life out of the middle class.
You said a mouth FULL; all you can here ..... we need a commission for this or that. We need to set up a committee to over see the commissions . Where does it end? I guest when the Government is broke .
This is so badly needed and puts Cayman in the same league as the UK Ireland and other leading countries who have all combined their commissioners.
This move will make the ICO and the OCC stronger.