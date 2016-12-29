No word from Turkey over jailed suspect

(CNS): The Director of Public Prosecutions said that her office has still not received any information from the Turkish authorities regarding the visiting cruise passenger who was arrested in Cayman on an Interpol warrant earlier this month. The Turkish government claims Celal Kildag (58) was involved in terrorist offences in the 1980s in the eastern part of the country relating to a Kurdish separatist movement and wish to extradite the man who is now a German citizen. But the DPP, Cheryl Richards, told the court Thursday that she has received no documentation about the allegations or any response to questions put to them since the man was arrested three weeks ago.

The authorities in Turkey had a 45-day window from the day Kildag was arrested on 8 December to respond to the requests made by the Cayman prosecutor’s office for information supporting the extradition request but the country has not yet sent any relevant material.

Despite relating to crimes that happened in 1988 the arrest warrant supporting Kildag’s arrest was raised just over one year ago. The Turks are accusing him of murder and arson in relation to acts of terrorism in April of that year which were said to have been committed by the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group, which has become a target of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s increasingly authoritarian government.

Kildag is understood to be a Turkish Kurd but he has lived in Germany for more than 30 years and says he has never returned to Turkey. He has stated that he knows nothing about the alleged crimes and allegations and that he had already left Turkey before 1988.

Despite the lack of evidence he has however remained in custody at HMP Northward for three weeks over the holidays and the case has been adjourned again until 12 January — nine days ahead of the extradition request deadline.

Kildag was again remanded in custody.

Category: Local News