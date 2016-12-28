Nightmare before Christmas – importing your holiday treasures
MM writes: Does it really have to take three hours to clear a package at customs? I simply cannot see the logic in not so much as considering a more efficient and expedited way to conduct this vital transaction. There is no particular excuse as to why people must sit half their entire day in the queue at customs.
You arrive after fasting and praying three days asking the universe to help you find parking After this task, and depending on your method of import, you attend either the cargo office or, well, customs. The sound of the word has me traumatized after my experience. Frustrated clerks, frustrated customers, frustrated cashiers and frustrated security — and all with very good reason! It is hard to imagine what the staff must go through wrestling with an antiquated system, increased customer flow and a busted ticketing machine two weeks before Christmas.
When you have finally made your way inside, you are greeted by an amiable security who attempts to assist with maintaining order and answering customer queries during a time of chaos as the ticketing machine has decided to go defunct again.
“Musical chairs again?” a customer chimes as she walks through the door to notice the ticket machine down and people moving from seat to seat as they progress through the seated crowd It is apparent that this woman had experienced the machine failure and crowded waiting area before.
Anyone who has had an experience with customs on one of these dreadful days must admit, there has got to be a better way for them to do this.
In today’s technological era there is no reason people should be forced to spend 3+ hours to clear a package. And two separate counters to calculate duty and then on to the other to pay it?
Pull a ticket, sit, wait, get called up (eventually), hand over paperwork, get duty calculated (and make sure you get your item code beforehand too), some stamping of documents, sent back to ticket machine (if and when it is working), pull another ticket for payment, sit, wait, get called up, pay, sigh of relief as you finally walk outside and the sunshine touches your face after spending all day at customs.
Why can’t more of this process be automated? Why can’t people simply forward their invoices to customs through a secure online portal, have their duty calculated, pay online, print barcoded receipt, drive to customs, have barcode scanned and verified, grab package and go?
Sure, there may be a few more logistics to this process than that, but it takes less than a quarter of the steps and less than half the time, redirecting precious manpower to other vital tasks.
In a country that the livelihood of the entire population relies on importation, I would expect that automation of the customs payment process would have taken a step up the priority ladder. The place is chaos, there must be another way. Sure, you can hire a broker, or ship direct using a courier, which is my usual approach; but that still does not settle the fact that there is an enormous amount of wasted time, paper, labour and general resources as a result of not exploring more efficient and contemporary ways to service the public and collect customs revenue.
First of all, I have tried and tried to find logic behind the two-step process. I cannot understand why customers must go to the laptop on the wall to search for item codes only to be told (after having to sit and wait again) that they have selected the wrong one and sent back to search again. Obviously the random individual who decides to import a few gifts will not know which of the thousands of codes (many similar in description and duty) the Customs Department would prefer to have associated with the import in question.
Three hours is unreasonable, and yet if you get in and out in two it is cause for celebration. Other customers who frequent this department said they will tackle it as a two-day process, going in to finalize paperwork and have duty calculated on day one and then back to pay and collect their import on day two. Oh, how I sympathize with anyone who must go there more than once per year.
Now, it is not that I am impatient, or just wanting to complain, but the fact is — there must be a better way!
Category: Viewpoint
There is a better way, but of course there wont be as much kick back if they purchase good equipment. You see someone has expired or worn out equipment so instead of throwing it away they offer it to CIG and it is sold for a cheap price and everyone gets a kick back.. Well done!!!!!! Everyone is happy.
THANK YOU!! And well said ..can you imagine persons or companies that bring in goods on a regular basis? And because we have no choice they honestly really don't care. Admittingly management is very helpful in the event there is a concern/issue however it shouldn't have to be taken to mgt. Most staff on the front line are useless and sometimes look as if they take pleasure in seeing people continuously come back. Yes !!There is a better way if someone cared enough..unfortunately for us they don't . Slow, Incompetent and don't really care that's them. Btw your valuable time means nothing to them and don't have enough time to go into the process , codes etc..backward totally backward .
Over the years it has gotten more difficult to clear goods thus my effective and efficient customs brokers xxxx I just send them my paperwork and they do the rest.
Amen! Chuckie is still wrestling with this one..They need someone that has ran a business before to take the helm..Chuckie comes from the same old civil service mentality of "we going to get paid anyway, so who cares." There is absolutely no incentive to provide good customer service or any service for that matter. A business culture most prevail if it is to get better but sending a civil servant who has never ran a business (and that's what Customs is) to work out the issues is a complete waste of time..
Good article. What Customs don't realize is that in business time is money and if it takes 3 hours labor to import goods then that is an expense that is added to the cost of importing and so passed to the customer.
Having to go in person, and go through two different processes creates civil service jobs, pure and simple. Automating it would drastically reduce customs headcount.
You'll find that those that go in over two days don't do a lot of waiting. You can request a registered number (unfortunately this also requires waiting in line) so you can drop off your paperwork and come back for it the next day instead of waiting. The customs form and a copy of the legislation with relevant codes are available online so can be completed beforehand.
Having said this I understand your frustration. The outside world (I refer to first world countries like Cayman) is now very automated and Cayman is way behind, not just in Customs, but in many departments. The DVDL for example, in other countries you can complete most of the necessary functions from your computer including vehicle registration and license renewal. And don't get me started about having to line up in that ridiculous little office with people breathing down your neck for a police clearance certificate! Why on earth can't you make the request and pay online, then present your passport when you pick it up? Even better yet, why can't immigration access a central database so you don't need to get it at all.
Even in the private sector, half the time when buying gas the pay at the pump machines are out of order. I'm guessing its going to be a long time before we can self serve at the supermarket like so many others around the world. I love this country but efficiency is not a part of the language here. Cue the trolls telling me to go back to where I'm from then because I dare to have an opinion...
Pure Undulterated Bureaucracy within the Cayman Islands Government !!
In addition to the wasted resources, I think the CIG is losing an enormous amount of revenue from people that just don't have anything shipped here because it's such a pain to deal with. I used to order stuff online all the time but the customs process is so annoying that I usually do not bother anymore (or I have it shipped elsewhere so that I can pick it up off island).
Can you imagine how many wasted productive hours that companies spend waiting on this process. I have to do it around 2-3 a month and it is horrible. I don't work for customs and it only takes me around 5-10 min per entry. why does it take the professionals at customs at least 20 min. One of the things I noticed is that they actually look up each item on amazon or something to see what the cost is there which again takes up more time and effort. The Traces website is a disaster and is using very old products...try looking up home automation or computer or smart phone (someone recently updated but it is still outdated)
There is a better way, which the poster obviously has no knowledge of. It is called a Customs Agency/ Broker to do it all for you, in a fraction of the time and at minimal cost. As well as minimal aggravation.
Use a company that waits in the line for you xxxx. This isn't going to change and customs and immigration have always been and always will be a complete mess.
I totally agree! There has to be a better way. And the response of this is how it has always been is ridiculous! We were talking about this at Christmas dinner as two people had each spent over 4 hour trying to clear their goods.
Also fix the airport duty cashier at the same time. Let me pre populate my info is that I only have to pay when I get there. I bet more people would be honest about their overseas purchases if paying duty at the airport wasn't so painful.
Well said!
I always use a broker, saves time and frustration.
It wont happen becuase the fat cat merchant families dont want it made easy. If that were to happen then they could not overcharge the living daylights out of you consumers. Remeber buy local!
considering how difficult it is I dont understand why we all dont all starve to death.