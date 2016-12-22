New finance bill proposes more reporting

(CNS): Government has gazetted a list of amendments to the Public Management and Finance Bill that covers important changes when it comes to the reporting of how government is spending public cash. The Public Management and Finance (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2016 is expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly when it meets again in January and the new law will see government departments reporting their financial circumstance to parliament on a quarterly basis.

The amendment bill, which is now open for public discussions, has been drafted to provide a clear and simple process for pre-election financial updates and government unaudited quarterly reports that can be presented to the LA and to streamline the provision of annual reports.

It covers changes to transactions where no appropriation is required to improve transparency, and the proposed bill aims to more clearly define the functions of the minister of finance, the financial secretary, the chief officer of finance and the director of internal audit, chief financial officers, and other senior public officials involved in the financial aspects of government.

It also covers the introduction of a compliance manual to standardise accounting practices across government and to allow the finance ministry to voluntarily pay down debt, when there is surplus cash, without being penalized for a greater payment ratio.

Finance Minister Marco Archer spoke recently about his desire to pay off more of government’s debt in addition to the regular payments being made. But given the current arrangements in the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, paying more off a debt would see Cayman lose control of its finances again, which Archer has said is a significant barrier to improving the governments financial situation, going against the spirit of the FFR.

Members of the public who wish to offer comment on the draft bill ahead of its debate in the LA can contact the ministry of finance on 244-2224 or email the minister [email protected] See the amendment bill in the CNS Library

Category: Government Finance, Politics