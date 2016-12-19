Masked gunmen rob jerk stand

(CNS): Two masked men made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash on Saturday night, 17 December, after holding up a popular jerk stand on Shamrock Road in Red Bay. The men, who were said to be armed with what appeared to be a handguns, approached the jerk stand just before 11pm and demanded all the cash on hand. They left with the cash drawer through nearby bushes in the direction of the parking lot of the Lighthouse School.

Police said both men wore scarves or bandannas over their faces and one wore a brown shirt with a long-sleeved shirt underneath and dark gloves. He is estimated to be about 5’8”, but no other descriptions were given.

This is not the first time this stand has been robbed by armed men. In 2011 Kemar Golding, who worked at the Cayman Islands Brewery, was shot in the face by robbers holding up the same stand as he helped a friend there take out the garbage. In 2013, the stand was wiped out when two drivers who were racing crashed into it.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police