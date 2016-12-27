Man wounded in 2nd Christmas shooting

(CNS): The RCIPS criminal investigation department has launched another investigation after a second man was shot this Christmas weekend. The 31-year-old West Bay man who is now in the hospital in a critical but stable condition was reportedly shot as he stood outside Super ‘C’s bar and restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay on Monday night. The RCIPS said that the man, was approached by a person dressed in dark clothing at around 10:45pm when shots were fired and the victim was hit in his upper body.

Police are appealing to anyone who near to Super Cs last night before and after 10:45pm to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old boy who was shot outside Fete nightclub on the West Bay Road in the early hours of Monday morning remains in hospital in a stable condition. But police have now said that they believe there is a connection between the shots fire at a motor cycle rider in the area a few minutes later and the multiple shots fired at the teenager near the club.

Anonymous tips regarding either crime can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Category: Local News