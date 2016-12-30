Head on collision lands five in hospital

(CNS): Five people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Shamrock Road at around 4:20pm in the afternoon. A Silver Kia Sportage and a Ford Explorer crashed near Midsummer Drive. Five people were in the Kia Sportage and one person was in the Explorer. Police said that five out of the six people involved were injured and taken to hospital where they were treated for none life-threatening injuries. The accident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the RCIPS helicopter helped bring a patient from the Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac to the George Town hospital on Grand Cayman, Thursday. The 58-year-old woman was in need of urgent medical attention from specialists the patient was airlifted within an hour and the patient is currently in stable condition.

Category: Local News