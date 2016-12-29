GT man arrested over nightclub shooting

(CNS): Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of attempted murder, following the shooting at Fete nightclub in the early hours of Boxing Day. The man was reportedly arrested on Thursday morning and remains in police custody. The suspect, who has not been identified, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man multiple times outside the West Bay Road club in the heart of the tourist area, before escaping on a motorcycle at about 4:15am.

The injured teenager remains in the George Town hospital where he is still being treated for his gunshot wounds. On Wednesday police confirmed they believe the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information in connection with this crime or the second Christmas shooting at Super ‘C’s on Boxing Day evening is asked to contact CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.

