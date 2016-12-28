Golden Spoons Review: The Greenhouse

(CNS Foodie): The Greenhouse Restaurant, located in the new strip of shops across the street from Casanova (North Church St), specializes in fresh, local ingredients prepared with love. Gluten free, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and allergy friendly options are made primarily from locally sourced goods or imported natural or organic as needed. This cute establishment boasts a friendly atmosphere with home made reclaimed wooden tables with bright colored chairs and local art on the walls — even their menu speaks in casual jargon, making it known throughout how easy it is to be accommodating to everyone’s dietary needs and expectations.

Category: Local News