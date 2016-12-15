Fleeing gunman convicted by jury

(CNS): It took a jury just over an hour to convict a 23-year-old man from Bodden Town of possession of an imitation weapon with intent to resist arrest. After hearing evidence and closing arguments from lawyers Tuesday, the jury deliberated for a brief period Wednesday morning before finding Jonathan Samuel Welcome guilty as charged. No stranger to the criminal justice system, Welcome was convicted of the ‘Not today, BoBo’ robbery at Blackbeard’s, Grand Harbour, in 2011, when he was just 17 years old.

The young man was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced tomorrow.

The jury heard during the short trial this week that Welcome was armed with a handgun when he was spotted by police on patrol in School Road, George Town, in April. When the police saw his gun they gave chase, while Welcome brandished and pointed the weapon at the officers and bystanders during the pursuit before making his escape. The armed officers who chased him said it was not safe for them to fire at Welcome, even though he did not drop the firearm when warned to do so several times, because the incident took place in a residential area and when people were on the street.

The gun was never recovered and Welcome had denied being the fleeing gunman. He had told the jury that he was home alone sleeping when the alleged incident occurred — a claim the jury did not believe.

It is not clear when Welcome was released following his six-year term for the Blackbeard’s failed heist, for which he and Jordon Bryson Powell were convicted and began serving time in 2011.

He pleaded guilty in that case to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm because although the shotgun was recovered following the famous intervention of Charles Ebanks and Edward Azan, who confronted the teenagers with the words, “Not today, Bobo!”, the loaded shotgun turned out to be incapable of firing.

Category: Courts, Crime