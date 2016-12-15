Fleeing gunman convicted by jury
(CNS): It took a jury just over an hour to convict a 23-year-old man from Bodden Town of possession of an imitation weapon with intent to resist arrest. After hearing evidence and closing arguments from lawyers Tuesday, the jury deliberated for a brief period Wednesday morning before finding Jonathan Samuel Welcome guilty as charged. No stranger to the criminal justice system, Welcome was convicted of the ‘Not today, BoBo’ robbery at Blackbeard’s, Grand Harbour, in 2011, when he was just 17 years old.
The young man was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced tomorrow.
The jury heard during the short trial this week that Welcome was armed with a handgun when he was spotted by police on patrol in School Road, George Town, in April. When the police saw his gun they gave chase, while Welcome brandished and pointed the weapon at the officers and bystanders during the pursuit before making his escape. The armed officers who chased him said it was not safe for them to fire at Welcome, even though he did not drop the firearm when warned to do so several times, because the incident took place in a residential area and when people were on the street.
The gun was never recovered and Welcome had denied being the fleeing gunman. He had told the jury that he was home alone sleeping when the alleged incident occurred — a claim the jury did not believe.
It is not clear when Welcome was released following his six-year term for the Blackbeard’s failed heist, for which he and Jordon Bryson Powell were convicted and began serving time in 2011.
He pleaded guilty in that case to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm because although the shotgun was recovered following the famous intervention of Charles Ebanks and Edward Azan, who confronted the teenagers with the words, “Not today, Bobo!”, the loaded shotgun turned out to be incapable of firing.
He’s from honduras, his fathers’ ,father was originally from Cayman
The pose in the photo says it all. Worthless little jackass.
Does he have Caymanian DNA?
He has some kind if DNA
He’s obviously not welcome here.
We need to argue for the death sentence , then maybe these little criminals will take the community and police service seriously.
That’s a little excessive.
Pubic hangings would do the trick…
With Cayman justice the way it is? really?
He does not seem to learn.
Is he Jamaican?
Possibly, but our authorities will never admit it.
Nope he’s from Northward.. Born and breed Caymanian bobo! 🙂
So he is going back home to Northward then?
His parents are from Honduras and not East End like everybody thinks.
That does not mean he is not Jamaican
Apart from the total injustice of allowing this creep to walk the streets again after the ‘Blackbeards’ raid, CNS with their normal bias exclude the name of the one none Caymanian who risked his life in the defence of others. And instead of being honoured as a brave, honest and decent member of society, got shown the door at rollover.
Charles and Edward were undoubtedly heroes that day, but why the hell have you forgotten Ray McGuire?
CNS: Apologies to Ray McGuire for not mentioning his part in the incident. But what alleged bias are you referring to? I’m trying to think of a group that we have not been accused of being biased against at some point or another (including ex-pats, various particular nationalities, Caymanians and every single political party or group), so you have plenty to choose from.
Wendy…just keep on doing it girl- a free press is our only hope..and there are forces that I am sure would prefer you didn’t-Cayman does not seem to like facing the truth much.
CNS is by far the best news provider in the Cayman Islands, the others are censored because they don’t want to hurt people’s feelings You should be more worried about the world finding out how messed up the beloved little tax haven really is rather than nit picking the news service. Drugs are rampant and mental health issues go unaddressed. The country is a mess for real.
Could the Lawyers for once just stop wasting the Government money in trying to make a new case.
This little boy is seeking to have a criminal mentality namesake added to his title.
Let him get the attention inside the Prison.
He is only one. There are hundreds outside that have not even committed a single crime. Let us focus on those. This little boy does not want help. He has been given enough chances to make a different in his life. But each time he has continued with criminal activity. Enough is enough. lock his ass up and let law abiding citizens live in peace.
Ahhh, yeah…that’s what being convicted by a jury means. He’s going away for another stay.
Can we not deport him?
The nuisance born here.
So? Being born here does not make you Caymanian.
1
No it doesn’t.
So why are people so sure he is Caymanian?
Where to ? The Brac !
1