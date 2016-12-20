Fifteen guns and counting, police appeal to public
(CNS): The police have recovered 15 guns this year but it is clear there are still many more out there, and they are continuing their appeal to the public to help them find the weapons and gather intelligence on how the weapons are getting here. The latest firearm to be recovered by police is a 9mm handgun, which, along with thirty rounds of ammunition, was seized during searches carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, the police said, but no one has been arrested.
In a year where gun crime has dominated the headlines, police management are appealing to the public to help them get the rest of the weapons believed to be out there off the streets.
“We still need more information from the public about where these guns are and how they are getting here,” said Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis. “If you see something, say something,” he urged.
The police had recovered seven guns by the year’s mid-point but another eight weapons have been recovered following what Ennis said was the hard work of police.
“Officers have worked diligently to exhaust all leads and remove illegal firearms from the streets, which remains a strategic priority for the RCIPS that rightfully continues under the new leadership of Commissioner Byrne. In a recent case the presiding judge offered a very apt and sobering reminder that ‘illegal firearms and firearm violence have cost too many young people their lives’,” Ennis said. “And, I would add, they have also devastated mothers and fathers and in most instances left children to grow up without a father.”
Anyone with any information regarding illegal firearm activity should contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
The problem MM is JCans in Boat, Jcans onShore, Jcans in Police JA benefits from this whole process which is run and control by Jcans. tell me exactly how in the world you believe you can to stop it. Hondurans running same thing but without help from police. Both shipping home goods and money.
Once these guns are in storage, I shall just steal them, they will go nicely with my dirt bikes and coke.
Our border security is so slack that you could bring an unloaded weapon through us customs in your bag and stuff it in your pants at the bathroom in cayman "if" hm customs decides to seach you and it is sad. Our borders are open that anyone can hop in and do as they please. Our police are slack with partols and we don't even have the right to own as much as pepper spay for protection so don't ask us to help until you guys fix your gaps
The guns are coming through JA and Honduras mostly along with the marijuana and cocaine shipments; JA gets theirs from Haiti.
More regularly border policing around the islands would end this. With only three or four police boats and they are usually out of the water; there is more than enough time to get a drug boat to shore, off-loaded and out to sea again. These JA dingies are designed to float under radar, painted to blend well with the ocean and carry enough fuel on board for the return journey so there is no hold-up on shore.
Let us not forget the unregulated Honduran fishermen who bring in more than snapper.
As a tourist who visits GC 1-2 times a year, I have been on the road and been waved through road blocks. Nice, but I always wonder how the officers know without checking that I am not drunk or in possession of a weapon. I have also entered some nightclubs and been waved through while others were stopped and searched. I don't think it would harm tourism to stop and check tourists, imo, and may make the country/roads safer.
Were there no serial numbers on all of these weapons? These were all acquired abroad by someone. Wouldn't it be interesting if they were all linked to just a few names in Florida or Texas.
Or to sources in Jamaica, Mexico and Honduras? This is the old David Baines 'all gun crime is caused by US gun laws' argument and it's complete BS. Fact is it's very difficult to import firearms directly into the Cayman Islands from the USA.
Honestly, I believe there is a decent percentage of the population who would like to "say something" but they do not have the trust and faith in the RCIP. I can't say whether this is warranted or not, but based on my own experience with the RCIP and based on the lawlessness I witness on our roads every day, I can't blame people for not wanting to put themselves or their families in a potentially very very dangerous situation.
I do not blame the RCIP for the crime and I know they can't be everywhere, but I shouldn't be able to drive around this Island for a whole week without spotting a police patrol somewhere, enforcing the laws.,,,,,,,,,,,
Unless the RCIP changes their approach, are much more present, proactive and willing to think outside the box, along with cleaning out those officers who give the RCIP a bad name, nothing will change.
No worries our UK saviors are here to help us! First they need to get rid of all their hire thugs they have brought in here to police us and them immigration cant do the rest for those coming looking work and stealing our S$#@ and sending it home. No trade then no drugs and guns can be sold here. Very simple strategy .
People with guns kill people. Get rid of the people that have guns. Hopefully, they will get rid of each other.
Dear East End Resident:
Thanks for your question, which is a valid point. To clarify, however, that the weapon was seized during an ongoing investigation that we are unable to provide additional details at this time to ensure the integrity of the investigations but I assure you that arresting persons in possession of illegal weapons or its trade is not taken lightly is also a significant priority.
Please continue to support and help your local Police! Silence or words of comfort will only emboldened those that have no regard for the rule of law and the peace and safety of the Cayman Islands.
Just an observation: Many of the lawless dirt bikers and drag bikes (that are still wheelying around Cayman uncontested) seem to have back packs and duffels of things that are probably not rain gear. If only our Police had some will to engage them. They keep a very regular daily schedule and aren't hard to find.
Please explain how that happens..." a 9mm handgun, which, along with thirty rounds of ammunition, was seized during searches carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, but no one has been arrested."
Why exactly was no one arrested if an illegal handgun and ammunition was found in someone's home during a search? If I was caught with a hidden gun and rounds at my house, I'd expect that to be a pretty open and shut case and I would go to jail. It's about time that if a gun is found at a home, then every occupant of that home is automatically guilty and goes to jail, whether they say they knew it was there or not. Getting tough on crime means getting tough on criminals and those who harbour criminals too.
That is exactly what Commissioner Baines proposed in 2011.
Who said it was in a house though?!?!
Thankfully, our justice system doesn't condemn toddlers, baby mommas, grannies, or pets in the house if the perennially disappointing baby daddy brings a small concealed handgun into the home without their knowledge. It is likely to be just one of many disappointing things that these deadbeats have concealed from them over time.
Charge the home owner. Simple as that!
Not just the homeowner, if found in a car that you are in all persons should be charged.
Look at the recent case in court with the 2 persons acquitted. I never really kept up to date on the trail but it appears the rcips didn't even do a DNA sample.
I also would like to know how many of these guns have been used in crimes before?
How many guns used in crimes have been recovered?
How many guns do the rcips think are on our streets?
Unfortunately the public have lost trust in the rcips and do recieve some tips but I'm sure there are several others out there that would assist if we regain their trust.
The rcips has a long road to regain the public trust!