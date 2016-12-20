Fifteen guns and counting, police appeal to public

(CNS): The police have recovered 15 guns this year but it is clear there are still many more out there, and they are continuing their appeal to the public to help them find the weapons and gather intelligence on how the weapons are getting here. The latest firearm to be recovered by police is a 9mm handgun, which, along with thirty rounds of ammunition, was seized during searches carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, the police said, but no one has been arrested.

In a year where gun crime has dominated the headlines, police management are appealing to the public to help them get the rest of the weapons believed to be out there off the streets.

“We still need more information from the public about where these guns are and how they are getting here,” said Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis. “If you see something, say something,” he urged.

The police had recovered seven guns by the year’s mid-point but another eight weapons have been recovered following what Ennis said was the hard work of police.

“Officers have worked diligently to exhaust all leads and remove illegal firearms from the streets, which remains a strategic priority for the RCIPS that rightfully continues under the new leadership of Commissioner Byrne. In a recent case the presiding judge offered a very apt and sobering reminder that ‘illegal firearms and firearm violence have cost too many young people their lives’,” Ennis said. “And, I would add, they have also devastated mothers and fathers and in most instances left children to grow up without a father.”

Anyone with any information regarding illegal firearm activity should contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police