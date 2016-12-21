Families urged to seek help as domestic violence increases

(CNS): Police have raised concerns over a significant increase in domestic violence in the Cayman Islands. Officers have responded to a number of domestic incidents this December, many of which have been violent. Twelve incidents were reported in just one weekend this month, at the end of a year where there has been a 44% rise in violence in the home. The police and the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre are particularly concerned about the children who witness this abuse and are urging people to seek help to prevent tense situations from escalating.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS said there is a “zero tolerance” policy in place to guide the response of officers to such incidents. Where officers have cause to suspect a crime has taken place, positive action must be taken, and an arrest could result, whether or not the victim decides to pursue a complaint.

Between 16 and 19 December three arrests were made in connection with three separate domestic incidents. Two men and one woman were taken into custody, illustrating that abuse and violence in the home can be perpetrated by women as well as men.

“It is important to remember that domestic violence refers to any violent or aggressive behaviour within the home between partners or family members,” said DS Michelle Miller, Acting Head of the Family Support Unit. “Sometimes men or older relatives are victims. Whatever happens in the home and whoever the abuser may be, it is children who witness abuse and can be the most scarred by it. We must be aware of all the forms that domestic violence can take if we are to address it or prevent it.”

The RCIPS partners with the Crisis Centre and the Family Resource Centre to prevent and raise awareness about domestic violence and help with training for law enforcement and the public.

Ania Milanowska, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, said that the increase in incidents could be accounted for by an increase in reporting but that it is common for the centre to see a rise in the numbers of women seeking a safe place at this time of year.

“Tensions about finances can run high during the holiday season. What is critical for both partners to know – or at least be willing to learn – is how to de-escalate these situations and get help when needed,” she said.

Anyone who is being affected by domestic violence should reach out for help.

The 24-Hour Crisis Centre Hotline can be reached at 943-2422 The Family Resource Centre can be reached at 949-0006 during business hours In an emergency, always call 911

The Crisis Centre is also opening new offices in Crown Square on Eastern Avenue in January 2017 which will offer services to all in the community, both men and women, seeking help to deal with domestic issues.

