Elderly man mugged for cash bag

(CNS): A robber made off with the takings from a local business owner in a daylight mugging at Grand Harbour, Wednesday. The robbery happened at around 11am on 28 December when the elderly man was walking along the west side of the shopping centre toward the skate park at the back of the complex. The masked man ran up from behind him and snatched the bag which contained cash and cheques from a nearby business. The mugger of dark complexion, about 6’ tall and of slim build, wearing a mask and black pants ran off toward the back of the shopping centre.

Police did not disclose the quantity of cash stolen or whether or not the mugger was armed but they said the victim was not threatened or hurt during the daylight robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

