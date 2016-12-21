Drug council seeks final support for NYE bus

(CNS): The National Drug Council said it is still seeking more support to ensure that this year’s Purple Bus service offers a full complement of free buses. The programme, which is in its 16th year, will start at 9pm on New Year’s Eve, and with sponsors for eight buses already secured the service has been confirmed. But officials from the NDC said they would like to operate ten buses, reducing wait times and encouraging more people out of their cars and onto the buses to keep the roads safer.

The NDC said it was really pleased with the level of support this year for the bus programme and the partnerships with sponsors for the Designated Driver scheme, which started on 1 December and will run until New Year’s Eve and offers free soft drinks to designated drivers. Local restaurants, bars and clubs that participate in the programme are handed a purple wristband to allow them to receive free booze free drinks all evening.

But for many that want to drink on New Year’s Eve, the Purple Ribbon Bus has proved to be an invaluable service. Thousands of revelers have used the free service, which was created to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road and safe lives. Last year there were no reported incidents of drunk driving or related arrests on New Year’s Eve.

This year the buses will run regular routes from West Bay through George Town and to the Eastern districts of Bodden Town, East End and North Side on an hourly basis between 9:00pm and 3:00am.

“Thanks to a special arrangement with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, we have been able to increase the visibility of the Purple Ribbon Buses for 2016. Each bus will now have flashing purple lights placed on the dash ensuring that the buses will be easier to identify,” the NDC stated in a release.

Finding the routes is easy; all you have to do is scan the bar code (left), which will take you to the site and provide you with all the information you will need to arrive safely at your destination.

“This is a free bus service, so whether you’re in George Town or West Bay, we anticipate having buses every 15 to 20 minutes, and for the Eastern districts every hour,” said the NDC’s Brenda Watson. “Look out for a bus with purple lights, flag it down and ride for free! We are certainly very thankful to the RCIPS for granting permission for us to use the purple lights; this takes the service to a more highly visual level. Our buses will make continued stops at all bus stops, all major restaurants and bars, and we are encouraging residents and visitors alike to use this free and safe service,” she added.

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence advises that alcohol is a depressant because it slows down the functions of the central nervous system. This means that normal brain function is delayed, and a person is unable to perform normally. Alcohol affects a person’s information-processing skills, also known as cognitive skills, and hand-eye coordination, also referred to as psychomotor skills.

Consuming alcohol prior to driving greatly increases the risk of car accidents, highway injuries and vehicular deaths. The greater the amount of alcohol consumed, the more likely a person is to be involved in an accident. When alcohol is consumed, many of the skills that safe driving requires – such as judgment, concentration, comprehension, coordination, visual acuity, and reaction time – become impaired.

If you would like to sponsor a bus or be added to the designated driver programme contact Brenda Watson of the National Drug Council on 949-9000 or visit the website or Facebook

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention