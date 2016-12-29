Cubans still trying treacherous journey at Christmas

(CNS): Two groups of Cuban migrants are currently in the custody of the immigration department on Cayman Brac after their attempts to reach central America over the Christmas weekend failed. The sudden influx of Cubans “required the full mobilisation” of immigration during the long holiday weekend, officials said after two boats arrived carrying a total of 34 people all of whom have now abandoned their migration effort.

The first boat arrived in Brac waters on Christmas Eve but the migrants stayed aboard. The group had wanted to wait out the bad weather but changed officials said within a few days they changed their mind. The second boat arrived on Christmas Day and all 12 passengers chose to remain.

All the migrants including 29 men and five women are currently being detained in the Brac and are expected to be brought to Grand Cayman within the next day or two. They will join some 70 migrants that are currently in Immigration custody at the Fairbanks detention centre on Grand Cayman.

