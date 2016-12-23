Cops nab illegal dirt-bike rider

(CNS): In the wake of public concerns about young men causing havoc on the roads riding illegal dirt bikes, the police said that they are prosecuting one rider for reckless driving. The 27-year-old man from West Bay was also charged with driving without insurance, expired registration, and driving without a certificate of roadworthiness after he was caught on the road on one of the illegal bikes.

Although just a traffic citation, police said when the man’s case goes to court he could under the law face a fine of up to $3,000 or a two-year jail term, as well as the automatic disqualification from driving for two years.

