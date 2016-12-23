Convicted robber at large illegally in Cayman
(CNS): A 34-year-old Jamaican man who was convicted of robbery in the Cayman Islands several years ago and deported after serving his time is back on the island illegally. Police issued an alert Friday seeking the public’s help in tracking down Norval Maconia Barrett. “It is believed that Mr Barrett is on island illegally. Anyone who sees Mr Barrett should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous,” the police stated.
Barrett was convicted several years ago of robbing the Shedden Road gas station in George Town in 2010, when, on island illegally as he is now, he stole just over $450 after threatening to shoot the cashier. He was jailed for twelve years but was recently released and sent back to Jamaica.
Barrett was also accused of robbing the Tortuga Duty Free Liquor Store on Boilers Road in George Town around the same time as the gas station robbery but was acquitted in that case for lack of evidence.
If anyone sees him they should immediately notify the police by calling either 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Crime, Immigration, Police
If you dont like Jamaicans in your community then you should leave Cayman.
Great border control!..who is in charge again??..I would beef up the resources and expend more on border security and control.
Securing our boarders from Jamaican nationals must be the priority or this will never stop. Criminals from that impoverished country will continue to make their way to Cayman. The only solution is to secure the boarders; air and sea. Once secured only the good deserving people of the beautiful land will be allowed through.
Shouldn't he be in prison until 2022?
Just start using a few rocket launchers from the police helicopter and you'll see no more Jamaican canoes entering or leaving the Cayman Islands illegally.
Normally I never judge a book by its cover , but in this case, the man looks Mean and not somebody you would want to mess with .
How did he get back in I wonder? Via boat from Jamaica or straight through immigration at the airport?
They find single bullets in a visitor's suitcases, but miss this career criminal.
So is this Comissioner of police beefingup Border Patrol. seems like police has their hands full, as this man could have arrived by Jamaican canoe on the sea, they do this all the time, then again, where is the fingerprinting RCIP and immigration system to keep Cayman safe. Maybe hes back to rob businesses of Christmas generated cash and escape back out by plane or Jamaica canoe, These RCIP are not boarder patrolling becuse nobody in the governors office cares enough to require it or even form a Cayman Coastguard, theyre afraid it will create jobs for Caymanians which is what should happen, because local people know where to look for pirates coing in by way of the sea.
Could representatives of the Jamaican community in the Cayman islands please explain to the Cayman people what they are doing to work to prevent such scum coming and hiding among them? Many must know what is going on. Are they cooperating with our authorities or not?
Do it bigly!