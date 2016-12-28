CIG seeking real shift in public service delivery

(CNS): The premier said that after the first year of implementing civil service reform under the umbrella of Project Future the government has demonstrated its commitment to its “ambitious agenda for change”, when it comes to the public sector. A new report published last week outlines the progress made since May, officials said, as the year drew to a close. The project is described as a response to immediate economic pressures on the public purse while laying foundations for future economic prosperity.

The reform initiative aims to modernise the culture and practice, as well as improve the efficiency and effectiveness, of public services, officials state.

“We are seeing more and more reports coming through setting out proposals for change,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “The work undertaken in this first year of implementation demonstrates clearly that this Government is committed to seeing through the ambitious agenda for change that it has established.”

Since the launch of the programme, 12 Strategic Assessments and four Outline Business Cases have now been approved by Cabinet, with two of those Outline Business Cases prepared by civil servants and two with the support of consultants. There are 53 individual projects being monitored at the end of the one-year mark and 44 projects or 83% are currently being progressed and are either preparing for or already delivering changes, officials stated in a release.

“The initial phase has largely been about the development of ideas rather than the delivery of change,” the premier said. “I accept the necessity of that, but I said when I laid the first Update Report before the House in May 2016, that I hoped we would now see a picking up of pace. I am pleased to acknowledge that this is beginning to happen,” he added.

While there has been a lot of emphasis on researching and developing proposals, 20 of the projects are being progressed and 45% are in planning or implementation, or have been completed. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said all but a handful of projects “are in flight” and a small have already been completed. “Each of the 53 projects selected by the Government presents an opportunity to provide solutions to important problems and to deliver benefits to our community and the people we serve,” he added.

See the Update Report and other relevant project future reports in the CNS Library

