CIG on the ‘right track’, says premier

(CNS): The government is on the “right track”, Premier Alden McLaughlin said in his New Year message. He said that as 2016 came to an end there was hope for the future, as he recapped what he said were the achievements of government this year. With a growing economy and improvements in the public purse, McLaughlin said this had helped hundreds of Caymanians find jobs. “Unemployment amongst Caymanians has fallen from a high of 10.5% in 2012 to 5.6% in early 2016. This is the lowest Caymanian unemployment has been since 2007,” he said.

But heading into an election year, he said he knew that despite the improvements there are still families finding it hard to make ends meet. “We pledge to continue our efforts in the remaining months of this term to ensure that every Caymanian willing and able to work has the opportunity to do so,” he said.

He acknowledged that as well as the numerous successes there had been challenges in 2016, as he turned his attention to crime and the recent spate of gang related shootings.

“These incidents are very concerning and have been so for over a decade,” the premier said. “I know that the Royal Cayman Island Police Service is working hard to apprehend those involved and government will continue to support the police in their efforts. Government can do its part and the RCIPS can seek to prevent and arrest.”

He also called on the community to help, as he said a response was needed by society as a whole, including churches and civil society, to protect young people from the gang culture. “And I am certain that the policies and leadership of a Progressives government offer the best opportunity to help resolve our social ills,” McLaughlin added.

In a message that focused mainly on what he said were the achievements of the current administration and its plans for the future, should the people re-elect the Progressives, he also acknowledged the significant problem his government faces on the immigration front. McLaughlin said he would have more to say on the issue of the stalled permanent residency application soon.

“Given recent concerns about aspects of our immigration law, particularly those arising in the courts regarding permanent residency, we are working urgently to resolve the issues with the permanent residency points system that are creating difficulties. I expect to be able to say more about this early in the New Year,” he said

