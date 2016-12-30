Call centre job ad proves to be a scam
(CNS): An advertisement posted on Facebook looking for people to work at a call centre in the Cayman Islands has proved to be a con, the police have said. They have also warned the public about a second scam being perpetrated on Instagram which has victimised at least one local person. The police said that the Instagram scam, called “Flip Cash”, has involved hacking social media accounts to create false testimonials to encourage people to hand over their money. The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is warning people to be vigilant regarding any request for money on social media sites.
In the investment scam, the victim was told “substantial” returns on the deposit would be sent to him. A website was also provided – www.flipcash.com – though that is not now functional. But police warned that the convincing aspect of the scam was that one of the victim’s Instagram friends provided a testimonial about Flip Cash, also via Instagram. But it was only after giving up his cash that the victim discovered that his friend’s profile had been hacked and the testimonial was false.
Meanwhile, adverts posted by SITCOM telemarketing services offering jobs at a call centre said to be based in Cayman, which is targeting Jamaicans on social media, are asking people to send CI$62 to cover the administrative cost of immigration work permit forms being sent to them via FedEx. It offers wages of $22 per hour, accommodation, a work permit or visa, and 50% of a plane ticket.
The payment of any work permit fees by job seekers is not the acceptable procedure, and solicitations that request payments are suspect and should be avoided, the police warned.
Those who may have fallen victim to either of these scams are asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797. Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at this link.
For the record the con artists are not in Cayman - so they cannot be packed up and sent anywhere! Don't be silly. They obtain local SIM cards from unwilling female participants who think they are suitors on social media. They request the SIM and these fools take them out in their name and send to them in Nigeria. It's an African based scam. Then they have a local number to appear legit. The best thing to do is to educate people - if something sounds too good to be true it most likely is.
To all those posters saying we should deport the fraudsters, please read the article. There is nothing to suggest the fraudsters are in Cayman. They are both Internet frauds - they could be anywhere. The Cayman call centre doesn't exist, and the only connection to Cayman is that the fraudsters use the requirement for work permits to justify the fee.
You will probably find the fraudsters are actually abroad.
It's the dumb victim that are here
sounds like a good idea for our imaginery 'enterprise city'
Time to drain the swamp Cayman too many fraudsters pile up in this little place.
Stop saying 'drain the swamp'. Just stop it.
When we going to start sending this rabble back to their home countries. They are adding a level of sofistication to crimes now!
I agree. They are very sofisticated these days. Be careful Cayman
It time we pack up some of these foreign con artist and send them home. they are starting to overwhelm this place with scams. Yes Cayman remember they are here for us? Please send me $100,000 at the above named website. Only PPM supporters get a 10% discount
One must remember that these scams are most often originated in places like Nigeria, India, and anyplace else on earth a scammer may reside. There is no reason to ass-u-me that these scams are originated by anyone in Cayman. That doesn't exclude the possibility either however.