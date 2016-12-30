Call centre job ad proves to be a scam

(CNS): An advertisement posted on Facebook looking for people to work at a call centre in the Cayman Islands has proved to be a con, the police have said. They have also warned the public about a second scam being perpetrated on Instagram which has victimised at least one local person. The police said that the Instagram scam, called “Flip Cash”, has involved hacking social media accounts to create false testimonials to encourage people to hand over their money. The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is warning people to be vigilant regarding any request for money on social media sites.

In the investment scam, the victim was told “substantial” returns on the deposit would be sent to him. A website was also provided – www.flipcash.com – though that is not now functional. But police warned that the convincing aspect of the scam was that one of the victim’s Instagram friends provided a testimonial about Flip Cash, also via Instagram. But it was only after giving up his cash that the victim discovered that his friend’s profile had been hacked and the testimonial was false.

Meanwhile, adverts posted by SITCOM telemarketing services offering jobs at a call centre said to be based in Cayman, which is targeting Jamaicans on social media, are asking people to send CI$62 to cover the administrative cost of immigration work permit forms being sent to them via FedEx. It offers wages of $22 per hour, accommodation, a work permit or visa, and 50% of a plane ticket.

The payment of any work permit fees by job seekers is not the acceptable procedure, and solicitations that request payments are suspect and should be avoided, the police warned.

Those who may have fallen victim to either of these scams are asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797. Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at this link.

