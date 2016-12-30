Call centre job-ad proves to be a scam

(CNS): An advertisement posted on Facebook looking for people to work at a call centre in the Cayman Islands has proved to be a con the police have said. They have also warned the public about a second scam being perpetrated on Instagram that at least one local person has fallen victim. The police said that the ‘Instagram scam’ called ‘Flip Cash’ has involved hacking the social media accounts to create false testimonials to encourage people to hand over their money. The RCIPS financial crime unit is warning people to be vigilant regarding any request for money on-social media sites.

In the investment scam the victim was told the “substantial” returns on the deposit would be sent to the victim. A website was also provided www.flipcash.com though that is not now functional. But police warned that convincing aspect of the scam was that one of the victim’s Instagram friends provide a testimonial about Flip Cash via also Instagram. But it was only after giving up his cash that the victim discovered that his friend’s profile had been hacked and the testimonial was false.

Meanwhile, adverts posted by SITCOM telemarketing services offering jobs at a Call Centre said to be based in Cayman which is targeting Jamaicans on social media are asking people to send $62.00 KYD to cover the admin cost of Immigration Work Permit forms being sent to them via FEDEX. It offers wages of $22.00 per hour, accommodation, a work permit or visa, and 50% of a plane ticket.

The payment of any work permit fees by job seekers is not the acceptable procedure, and that solicitations that request payments for are suspect and should be avoided, the police warned.

Those who may have fallen victim to either of these scams are asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797. Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

