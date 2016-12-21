Booze board extends opening hours for all

(CNS): The acting chair of the Liquor Licensing Board said holders of liquor licences can now open longer if they choose. Woody DaCosta said that during its quarterly meeting earlier this month the board agreed to a blanket extension on licenses to allow clubs, bars and restaurants to stay open late. It also agreed to an extension for New Year’s Eve, which this year falls on a Saturday when normally all places selling alcohol are required to close at midnight. However, licence holders on the Sister Islands will need to apply for the extension if they want to open later on NYE and in future.

At its quarterly session on 5 December the board changed specified operating hours for a number of licensing subcategories in accordance with section 11 (3) of the Liquor Licensing Law. Night clubs are now permitted to sell liquor until 3:30am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 4:00am. Bars and restaurants are now permitted to sell liquor until 1:30am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 2:00am.

Liquor sales, as well as music and dancing, will continue to cease at midnight on Saturdays and Sundays but the board granted the same extended hours for New Year’s Eve.

“All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, especially as it relates to closing time,” said DaCosta. “Liquor sales must cease during the last thirty minutes of the permitted hours. In addition, to avoid any issues with one’s licence, there should be no customers remaining after the stated closing time.”

Licence holders in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, however, will need to apply to extend their hours of operation, including for this holiday season. The Liquor Licensing Board of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman recently decided that bars, restaurants and hotels may be permitted on application to sell liquor and play music until 2am Mondays to Fridays. Licensees are required to submit an extension application for the increased hours. The board will then grant or deny the request.

The board will review extension applications during its last meeting of the year, scheduled for Friday, 23 December, at 10am in the District Administration Building’s conference room in Cayman Brac.

For more information, licence holders and members of the public may contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email [email protected] or board chairman Nathaniel Tibbetts at [email protected] ; or call DCI’s Lolita Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.

