Booze board extends opening hours for all
(CNS): The acting chair of the Liquor Licensing Board said holders of liquor licences can now open longer if they choose. Woody DaCosta said that during its quarterly meeting earlier this month the board agreed to a blanket extension on licenses to allow clubs, bars and restaurants to stay open late. It also agreed to an extension for New Year’s Eve, which this year falls on a Saturday when normally all places selling alcohol are required to close at midnight. However, licence holders on the Sister Islands will need to apply for the extension if they want to open later on NYE and in future.
At its quarterly session on 5 December the board changed specified operating hours for a number of licensing subcategories in accordance with section 11 (3) of the Liquor Licensing Law. Night clubs are now permitted to sell liquor until 3:30am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 4:00am. Bars and restaurants are now permitted to sell liquor until 1:30am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 2:00am.
Liquor sales, as well as music and dancing, will continue to cease at midnight on Saturdays and Sundays but the board granted the same extended hours for New Year’s Eve.
“All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, especially as it relates to closing time,” said DaCosta. “Liquor sales must cease during the last thirty minutes of the permitted hours. In addition, to avoid any issues with one’s licence, there should be no customers remaining after the stated closing time.”
Licence holders in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, however, will need to apply to extend their hours of operation, including for this holiday season. The Liquor Licensing Board of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman recently decided that bars, restaurants and hotels may be permitted on application to sell liquor and play music until 2am Mondays to Fridays. Licensees are required to submit an extension application for the increased hours. The board will then grant or deny the request.
The board will review extension applications during its last meeting of the year, scheduled for Friday, 23 December, at 10am in the District Administration Building’s conference room in Cayman Brac.
For more information, licence holders and members of the public may contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email [email protected] or board chairman Nathaniel Tibbetts at [email protected]; or call DCI’s Lolita Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.
Category: Local News
The PPM magic liquid for its voters give them boose and turkey and then tell them who to vote for what a strategy!!
Great news for the alcoholic and drug user lobby and those businesses that capitalise on their addictions. Bad news for future road deaths/rapes/stabbings and domestic abuse. It should have hehoved the licensing board to require these predatory establishments to bear more responsibility for the costs and consequences in exchange for the later openings. Keeping in mind that taxis don't exist at 4am.
I'd be much happier to see things left as they were but extend the drinking / opening times for a Saturday night. It's an embarrassment. This is supposed to be a first world tourist destination - and don't give me that religion bo****ks either. When your leader of government is out in vegas gambling on the country's credit card I think that says it all. Not to mention shops are to close on a Sunday, unless there is a cruise ship in so we can fleece some more tourists. Get real Cayman and grow up.
christmas. i always leave this country- too many drinksrds on road!!!! a couple years ago i sae a guy in a bmw sittig in his car i a cow pen. couldnt get out because og cow. when ge eventually sobered up? up on linford pierson hwy! ha ha ha!
You drunk??? Can you clarify this please?
Were you perhaps also drunk when you posted this? 🙂
The Liquor Licensing Board has yet again contributed to the damage of Caymanian culture and religious heritage in extending liquor sale and opening hours. This decision places yet a greater strain on our police and other resources.
The Acting Chair and Board members should hang his head in shame for these decisions which will have detrimental and far-reaching effects.
I understand the damage done by alcohol in general but, religion is it's own catastrophe in the making based on factual evidence analogous to the evidence that also supports the negative impact of alcohol.
Well the RCIPS just have to sit outside the bars and night clubs and pick up potential drink drivers, or take the numbers of the cars and check them the next day.
Nobody stays in a bar or club until 3/4.00am and drinks sodas or fruit juice.
I don't like this...it just seems contrary to the appeal of the country. If I wanted late night clubs (and high rises and traffic) I'd be living in South Beach. This is bad for everyone - future victims of car accidents, the DUI crowd, families & teens, early morning cyclists---well, bad for everyone except the business owners. There seems to be a trend in Cayman...
you should not punish sensible adults by the poor behaviour of others....
Hold on a minute. Am I the only the only one that's confused after reading this?
"Night clubs are now permitted to sell liquor until 3:30am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 4:00am. Bars and restaurants are now permitted to sell liquor until 1:30am Mondays to Fridays, with music and dancing now ceasing at 2:00am"
So what happened to Friday nights? I don't see anything in this article about what time on Saturday mornings these places are now closing. I believe it should say that closing times are 2 am and 4 am, Monday to Saturday. And it goes on to say that liquor sales and music must cease at 12 midnight on Sundays but at the same time it's stating that operations can continue until 2 am and 4 am on a Monday morning.
One would think that the powers-that-be would've read over this information before it went public.
What a difference now that we have a chairman with sense, on the board
Yes yes.....we need more hours in the day to drink liquor. My god, if they are letting the clubs open until 4am then why close at all. Might as well let them be open 24 hours. Come on I might wake up at 420 am for a wee and think.... Hmmmmm I sure could go for a drink......
a step forward for sure...but makes the saturday night 12 o clock closing even more absurd......