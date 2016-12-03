3% growth. Hurray.
101 writes: Recent news that the Cayman Islands had experienced 3% economic growth beyond what was originally forecasted must have us all feeling pretty good around Christmas. Shouldn’t it? The campaign season is in full swing and no one should deny the sitting government’s God-given right to celebrate its ‘successes’.
But in other news, there are many reports of increased bank foreclosures on both businesses as well as homes. Most people will find it extremely difficult to point to any declines in the cost of living aside from some reprieve in the area of gas prices at the tank, which were several months behind the immediate price decreases seen in other countries.
Many hundreds, and if we are to believe anecdotal evidence, thousands of Caymanians are out of a job. And telling those persons that the unemployment rate is lower than the last few years does nothing to put food on the table for them.
Several hundred students leave high school each year, including recently in June, without any realistic prospect of either a job or a chance to attend university, mostly because of two things: inadequate credentials on graduation and lack of funding.
The dump and the port have been knocked back and forth with beautiful political maneuverIng to make us feel that we have indeed witnessed ‘progress’, even if neither of these major political promises will have been delivered by May 24th 2017.
The government continues to quietly benefit from the major investments of foreign individuals and institutions while not so quietly blaming them for all our ills, instead of focusing on their own lack of proactive policies to help our people.
Cayman is not broken. It’s still a great place to live. We continue to be among the most fortunate countries in the region and worldwide. But that result is in spite of our recycled politicians, most certainly not due to their efforts.
And as we have been saying for too many years now, we can do a lot better.
Taking credit for a statistical economic upswing does nothing for the people. That’s not where the true hard work begins (or ends).
Giving us political stability (which this government has certainly done) was much needed. But the country needs a lot more than less deal making by politicians. It needs a lot more than being more diplomatic. A quiet reassuring voice does nothing to provide jobs to those that are in need or to help those waiting outside the NAU wondering how they can get on ‘the list’.
This country and its people need a new breed of politicians that actually care about doing all the right things at the right time to help our country to move forward.
It means lifting people out of ignorance, not pandering to it with short-term ‘benefits’ like Christmas beef from the PPM, the ‘care boxes’ complete with haircuts from the CDP or the more traditional $25 bill.
If we as a people could see some semblance that those changes are on the way, that would be a welcome Christmas present.
Category: Viewpoint
While I support most of what has been stated,"Several hundred students leave high school each year, including recently in June, without any realistic prospect of either a job or a chance to attend university, mostly because of two things: inadequate credentials on graduation and lack of funding."
Question Number 1: Why do they not expect a job? Is it because they do not want to flip burgers, serve people, start at bottom and work their way up?
The jobs are there if you want them!
Question Number 2: Why does the local population have the notion that others should fund their post secondary education?
In the real world, parents, student loans, summer jobs, part time jobs, etc. are the source of funding, NOT hand outs.
Unfortunately the culture of the civil service which is laden with the "hand out syndrome" is where most of these parents work.
Sadly until changes are made to the political system whereby any Caymanian can run for political office, nothing will change as the same old dry group will be elected over and over again.
The definition of insanity.....trying something over and over expecting a different result applies the the political system to a tee here!
(can't wait to see how many trolls this one gets.)
Maybe you should run 101.
I'd like to see them prove it. Back it up with facts and figures. Let them explain it in plain English such that the average voter can understand. I think you'd have more chance of Donald Trump releasing his tax returns than the CIG being able to explain how they calculate that plucked from the air figure
Excellent criticism, but you haven't presented one single proposal on anything that could be done to make things better.
If you want people to believe, in your words, "This country and its people need a new breed of politicians that actually care about doing all the right things at the right time to help our country to move forward." then state explicitly what was done "wrong" and what should have been done at that time.
Perhaps you are one of those new breed of politician who think that "lifting people out of ignorance" is a simple as relocating them from certain areas of West Bay.
With the limited number of so called "real" or "born" or "generational" Caymanians allowed to seek political office, there is no alternative but to keep recycling the old worn out ones. We shall see if next time around it is a battle to see who can praise the Lord and the Bible the loudest and bash the gay community the hardest.
The truth is that there is no credible alternatives to the PPM. Oh wait, you can't be talking about the 'Independents' who have no idea of how to form a government or what to do when they get there. Thrashing about for negatives denies the good job that this government has done whether it suits your agenda or not.
Short memories by some bloggers eh?
The PPM formed a government with former UDP Deputy Premier Juliana O'Connor and 3 so called independents proves anything is possible. Moses swallowed his hatered of Juliana to help form the current coalition government after he and PPM campaigned that she should be investigated for paving drive ways in the Brac then they rewarded her by making her Speaker of the House on a bigger salary and more authority than their own party members.
It says everything about the ethics and values of the PPM leadership. The principles they claim to represent are secondary to political expediency they were happy to have Juliana form the PPM. That's proof positive that sworn political enemies can work together in when power, money and control are at stake.
PPM need to stop spreading false propaganda and realize the next government will be a coalition because neither PPM or CDP have the credibility to form the next government due to their track records without inclyding independents who will win at least 6-8 seats on 24 May 2017.
101 your post makes no sense. On the one hand the government did good and on the other they are terrible
101
Keep preaching the gospel of #TRUTH