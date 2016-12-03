3% growth. Hurray.

101 writes: Recent news that the Cayman Islands had experienced 3% economic growth beyond what was originally forecasted must have us all feeling pretty good around Christmas. Shouldn’t it? The campaign season is in full swing and no one should deny the sitting government’s God-given right to celebrate its ‘successes’.

But in other news, there are many reports of increased bank foreclosures on both businesses as well as homes. Most people will find it extremely difficult to point to any declines in the cost of living aside from some reprieve in the area of gas prices at the tank, which were several months behind the immediate price decreases seen in other countries.

Many hundreds, and if we are to believe anecdotal evidence, thousands of Caymanians are out of a job. And telling those persons that the unemployment rate is lower than the last few years does nothing to put food on the table for them.

Several hundred students leave high school each year, including recently in June, without any realistic prospect of either a job or a chance to attend university, mostly because of two things: inadequate credentials on graduation and lack of funding.

The dump and the port have been knocked back and forth with beautiful political maneuverIng to make us feel that we have indeed witnessed ‘progress’, even if neither of these major political promises will have been delivered by May 24th 2017.

The government continues to quietly benefit from the major investments of foreign individuals and institutions while not so quietly blaming them for all our ills, instead of focusing on their own lack of proactive policies to help our people.

Cayman is not broken. It’s still a great place to live. We continue to be among the most fortunate countries in the region and worldwide. But that result is in spite of our recycled politicians, most certainly not due to their efforts.

And as we have been saying for too many years now, we can do a lot better.

Taking credit for a statistical economic upswing does nothing for the people. That’s not where the true hard work begins (or ends).

Giving us political stability (which this government has certainly done) was much needed. But the country needs a lot more than less deal making by politicians. It needs a lot more than being more diplomatic. A quiet reassuring voice does nothing to provide jobs to those that are in need or to help those waiting outside the NAU wondering how they can get on ‘the list’.

This country and its people need a new breed of politicians that actually care about doing all the right things at the right time to help our country to move forward.

It means lifting people out of ignorance, not pandering to it with short-term ‘benefits’ like Christmas beef from the PPM, the ‘care boxes’ complete with haircuts from the CDP or the more traditional $25 bill.

If we as a people could see some semblance that those changes are on the way, that would be a welcome Christmas present.

