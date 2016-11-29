DVDL to begin making own secure plates
(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is in the process of switching to an electronic vehicle registration system with enhanced security features. Launching in the New Year, the new system will allow the government department to make its own registration plates, which will be fixed to cars and other vehicles in a tamper-proof kit that will be destroyed if an attempt is made to remove it illegally, officials said. They will also be embedded with radio frequency chips, allowing police to track stolen vehicles or cars used in crimes.
However, during the changeover period drivers will be issued with laminated paper registration plates until the department switches to making its own permanent plates. Once the new system is fully operational, owners will be able to request personalised number plates, which can be embossed in numeric or alpha format or both, with an anticipated turnaround time of just 24 to 48 hours.
The windscreen coupons that will be introduced will also be tamper-proof, with three-layered foil preventing them from being removed from one screen and transferred illegally to another. They are designed to prevent forgery as they cannot be scanned or duplicated, officials stated in a release Monday.
Working with the National Roads Authority, the new system has the potential to assist with future traffic management flow and patterns, the department said. Other modifications can also be made to the system to monitor speed zones, issue electronic speeding tickets and alerts.
The government has said that the new system will help improve revenue collection as it will allow police to track vehicles not up to date with licence fees, and can be modified to allow the issuing of tickets for this offence electronically.
There will also be financial savings from creating licence plates in-house rather than ordering from overseas, as has been the case previously. Once online, DVDL will be able to better manage its inventory levels of registration plates before and immediately after a natural disaster.
“We are looking forward to the new electronic vehicle registration system being fully up-and-running early in the New Year,” said DVDL Director David Dixon. “There will be many benefits as we modernise the process and we ask that all our customers bear with us during the transition period.”
I’ve done a fair amount of research on RFID license plates by the German company providing these plates to Cayman. There are many ways to ”Disable” these chips one using electricity using the jump start leads, connect them to the plates and then to your battery. the second one using a heat gun, however this method might leave a visible mark which may lead to your getting a fine. Looking at the bigger picture a window coupon is not needed if they are going to use these RFID chips since all the info can be held on those. Also most people think that their vehicles could be tracked all the time any time! However these RFID chips are basically small antennas that emit a signal wave only the really high end once can be picked up from a radius of 250 miles using a RF reader, the most common ones have a distance of 50 metres. So you will probably see antennas ( black boxes) pop un on our roads in the near future on all the main roads, these will be the signal trackers that can also be used to monitor speed. Let me also tell you that these RFID Chips are in your mobile phones, passports, most credit cards and even on high end fashion/jewellery items, tablets, laptops. They are basically a sticker that can be stuck on anywhere and with a reader it can be tracked (available to the public for purchase on amazon,ebay etc etc) so dont think this is the first time that you’re being tracked! Its been happening for years. DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO HIDE? Myself no, but i strongly believe in privacy especially when we live on such a small island there is no need for this kind of system!
WTF?!!!! More monitoring? HRC I have a complaint…mi naa play.
What, Why, When, Where, Who, How?
I am an expat and I can make a call and get info on anyone, anytime from any department.
What happens when you have to remove the tamper prof plates for cleaning or repair if the vehicle is involved in a collision?
good question
Hmmmm.
No one cares that there will be a device that tracks your movement on your vehicle?
Thanks for your comment 12:13pm. I do have a major problem with this method of licence plates, I find it infringe on my human rights. No one should have the ability to track my vehicle at all times, this is ridiculous, what i have to say is that if persons secure their vehicles there will be no car thefts. People this is a small island and we all know that this sort of information will be abused, there will be persons checking certain persons vehicle to see where they are for reasons outside the intent. For example “yea but I’ll know where he is going tonight I will call my cousin and get the information because he works there” ( that’s the wife ) get the drift. This nonsense must stop before it is started. WHERE IS THE HRC on this?
Welcome to the Land of Nonsense, where nobody thinks, nobody cares and Government becomes incredibly studio follow fashion anti human rights. Mouthful nah!
Well tell me somebody tell me when we’re we geographically moved to A land where our right to move freely as per the constitution will no longer exist: because, some idiot went to Miami and saw a new toy and brought it home to faaaarl with people’s liberty,
Shame on those who lead, I say you’re not going to get reelectos like this and with stupiiidi nonsense.
More bullshit from our hateful government.
OK, so in a country where the police struggle to get usable footage off CCTV, where they routinely do not pull over or ticket people who either completely obscure their licence plates with dark covers or don’t even put them on at all, where suspects on bail continue to commit offences whilst electronically tagged by the simple expedient of wrapping foil around the tag (and the police do nothing), we honestly think that RFID tags on licence plates are going to work, or the police will enforce deliberate attempts to evade the system?
Currently we are supposed to hand plates in when suspending the license, just how are we supposed to do that if they will now be destroyed in the process?
A heat gun applied to the RF area should do the trick of rendering them useless. It is a stupid costly and ineffective solution to RCIPs laziness. They already have computer records of all expired coupons and addresses. Police don’t stop cars while drivers are using cell phones, carrying unrestrained kids, speeding trucks, trucks using jake brakes and the list goes on. Everyday moving violations can be witnessed by just about any road user
And who will pay for all this? Assuming this is not going to be all free?
So many great things happening in our Civil Service. Thank you for the innovation. Don’t worry about the complainers. These are the same posters that say. Just fix the dump! And. Just another day in absurd land !
But no one wants to leave our paradise!
New technology + morons with authority + usual CIG culture of wasting public funds + lack of any defined or justified need = CIG electronic vehicle registration system
Brand new disfunctional airport parking…Carepay…CCTV that doesn’t work…Gasgate…the list goes on and on…
If you have a license plates with RF chips which contains all of the same information on the windscreen coupon, then why bother with adding expensive windscreen coupons? What’s wrong with having the expiry date on the license plate as it is in most countries?
Why would we still require window coupons after a rollout of RFID plates? All the info, including vehicle status and payment condition should be scannable by authorities from 100m, and remotely from inside the air conditioned comfort of the police cruiser. If we are going to the trouble of switching to RFID plates, let’s at least take the time to learn how they work and how they can save time and energy – better spent elsewhere in the field.
How about robotic vehicle examiners that can be programmed not to race the cars they are testing.
At least they are trying to bring us to the year 2016. Now if we can just convince the police to install automated speed traps, collect on outstanding tickets, and in general enforce the traffic laws every day, we may actually see a change for the better.
The police doing something about the parking on double yellow lines (especially opposite busy junctions in GT) would be a major start. When cruise ship passengers in wheelchairs have to move out into the middle of the street to pass cars parked across double yellows and up on to the sidewalk this is a recipe for a potentially very embarrassing accident, let alone the poor impression it gives to our visitors.
The worst place for this is the Hurleys development. I used to do all my shopping at Hurleys. Now I no longer go there, the parking is so selfish and arrogant. And the number of fat, idle troglodytes who park in the handicapped spaces is amazing. Once they tried to control it all by putting up bollards, but I guess they can’t be bothered any more and we’re back to square one.
And don’t get me started on those inconsiderate fools who park on the double yellow lines alongside Blackbeards!
Boycott the development like me until they enforce the parking rules again. Life’s too short for this kind of incompetence.
Are we really going to give the Police the power to track every car on the island? This is nothing short of outrageous.
Just how will the radio tracking help? If I was to steal a vehicle (hypothetically of course), the first thing I would do is remove the plates. And how will government guarantee that my vehicle is not being tracked without my permission or not is the course of a police investigation?
We can’t track overstayers or those here illegally so we invest time and money into tracking vehicles. They spent close to $1M on a fingerprint system that never worked. I can just imagine what a boondoggle this will turn out to be.
Welcome to crazy town.
You can get Immigration Officers to had a license plate to everyone who steps off the flight from Kingston and say “Here is your license plate, if you are a good boy then we give you a car after six months!”.
Can we stop using the shit American plates and switch to the UK ones that never crack and fade?
You sure those UK plates can handle the sun, heat and salt air down here? Didn’t think so.
Big Brother…A boot stomping on your necks forever! Wake Up! This is completely unconstitutional.
G- criminal activity to hide?
Unconstitutional???
Come on, every time they invest in some cameras or what have you none of it works.
Sucka born every minute…..
But at the moment many people drive with obscured plates and the police do nothing!
Obscured, or simply not in place. It appears the police are blind.
So why the heck did they just make me pay for new plates?!?
Here we go again PPM hell bent on messing with people’s rights.come on now don’t you have enough on your hands already with the mess on permanent residency?. Why in tar nation do you guys always rush to the pond to be the first to drink and then find that it’s poisoned?. Think PPM before you act! Or is that too difficult. My word what a mess.
You want more security, there is a price to pay…always.
And the added cost to the consumer is????????
You don’t really want to know!!!
Great news. Can they also please be made available in different sizes to suit the design of vehicles? Many cars are designed to have European shaped plates rather than American.
Cha-ching! This system was introduced by whom? Which up start company?? How much saving first and costly after??? Does this upstart company (they’ve been ‘testing’ for a while really) make from monitoring???? Who’s monitoring the monitors????? So many questions, not one answer until you wait for something odd/illegal, etc to happen. Just watch this space.
Privacy losses another notch. Jammer sales however, will increase.
Tick-tock. Cha-ching.
Now we can track how much time the politicians spend in the bar room.
Drinking from the flask of sin at the dump bar.