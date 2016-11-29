DVDL to begin making own secure plates

(CNS): The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is in the process of switching to an electronic vehicle registration system with enhanced security features. Launching in the New Year, the new system will allow the government department to make its own registration plates, which will be fixed to cars and other vehicles in a tamper-proof kit that will be destroyed if an attempt is made to remove it illegally, officials said. They will also be embedded with radio frequency chips, allowing police to track stolen vehicles or cars used in crimes.

However, during the changeover period drivers will be issued with laminated paper registration plates until the department switches to making its own permanent plates. Once the new system is fully operational, owners will be able to request personalised number plates, which can be embossed in numeric or alpha format or both, with an anticipated turnaround time of just 24 to 48 hours.

The windscreen coupons that will be introduced will also be tamper-proof, with three-layered foil preventing them from being removed from one screen and transferred illegally to another. They are designed to prevent forgery as they cannot be scanned or duplicated, officials stated in a release Monday.

Working with the National Roads Authority, the new system has the potential to assist with future traffic management flow and patterns, the department said. Other modifications can also be made to the system to monitor speed zones, issue electronic speeding tickets and alerts.

The government has said that the new system will help improve revenue collection as it will allow police to track vehicles not up to date with licence fees, and can be modified to allow the issuing of tickets for this offence electronically.

There will also be financial savings from creating licence plates in-house rather than ordering from overseas, as has been the case previously. Once online, DVDL will be able to better manage its inventory levels of registration plates before and immediately after a natural disaster.

“We are looking forward to the new electronic vehicle registration system being fully up-and-running early in the New Year,” said DVDL Director David Dixon. “There will be many benefits as we modernise the process and we ask that all our customers bear with us during the transition period.”

Category: Local News