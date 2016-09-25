MLAs’ salaries too high

MM writes: 18 political seats x average $10,000 per month salary = $180,000 per month (KYD2,160,000 per year). These politicians are getting a law firm partner’s salary with little knowledge of law or what proper policies to put in place to encourage economic stimulus. Each and every sitting member currently knows that their last chance at a salary that high is re-election.

Where else will they go to get that kind of salary? Private sector?

And what other position within the entire Cayman Islands would pay an incompetent that kind of money each month to do almost nothing?

Cayman politics is a free-for-all ticket, a quick business investment with excellent turnover that is attractive to power-hungry and greedy individuals.

None of the presently sitting members have any chance at surviving in the real world when not protected by their six-figure salaries and ego-boosting positions in parliament.

However, if they truly are running because they want to make a change, they want to improve the lives of their people and they want to encourage business in the Cayman Islands, why not settle for CI$6,500 per month?

Is your lifestyle really so lavish that you must suck the blood from the poor people you insist you represent?

If your average constituent is middle-class or low-income families, why do you insist on living on a salary equivalent to some of the highest paid private sector positions?

The politicians are the only employees of the government making a salary equivalent to that of the private sector for a position that requires no qualification other than to be “Caymanian”. Should this not raise a red flag to voters?

If the government is struggling, why do the leaders not release some strain?

In many companies a CEO or owner will accept a pay-cut if it will help keep their ship afloat. Our leaders’ salaries appear to be the only civil servant salaries that continue to rise.

18 political seats x $6,500 per month = CI$117,000 per month (CI$1,404,000 per year), a savings of CI$756,000 per year. Perhaps this savings could be the trough where the plane tickets and travel expenses of politicians could get fed from instead of the empty cupboards of your people.

Do you love your country and people enough to live as one of your people, so that you are better able to think as one of your people, and then subsequently react as one when making your decisions and passing the laws?

And how can the voter pool be so naïve as to think that anyone who has been surviving on that kind of salary could truly understand their plight?

When some Caymanian people give up their votes for a six-pack of beer, we, the Caymanian people, deserve whatever dark ages this country enters should these buffoons be re-elected… again…

This comment was posted in response to: MLAs lament long list of laws

Category: Elections, Politics, Viewpoint