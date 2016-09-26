Man gets 2½ year jail term for ‘prostitute’ attack

(CNS): A local man who was found not guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after the jury believed his defence that she was a prostitute was jailed for two and a half years on Monday for robbing and assaulting the woman. Walter Jordan McLaughlin had been acquitted by a jury of abducting and sexually assaulting her but he was found guilty of assaulting and taking the victim’s possessions by force. The woman had denied being a sex worker but the judge accepted the jury must have believed McLaughlin, however he said the woman was still subjected to a violent and frightening attack.

Justice Michael Mettyear said that McLaughlin’s conduct was “despicable”, as he pointed to the frightening early morning assault in a secluded location that the woman endured and the threats McLaughlin made to kill her and throw her body in the water.

The judge also said that as he observed the woman testifying that she wet herself because she was so frightened, it was clear she was “acutely embarrassed” about making such an admission but was genuinely frightened by McLaughlin.

He also pointed to the evidence of the two garbage collectors who had rescued her from the ordeal and taken her home. They had described her as running into the path of their truck, barefoot and terrified, asking for help because a man was threatening to kill her. The judge added that she had run “into the arms of strangers” because she was so afraid.

The judge said that when she fled she abandoned her possessions, which not only had monetary value but her gold wedding band and engagement ring, which McLaughlin took, were of great sentimental value as well. McLaughlin claimed to have thrown the items away as she had left them in his car but they have never been recovered and the judge said he did not believe McLaughlin had simply discarded them but had probably sold them on.

“The defendant’s conduct was despicable,” the judge stated, adding that the incident represented a “disgraceful and terrifying offence”, as he handed down the two-and-a-half-year term, which was at the higher end of the sentencing guidelines for the category of offence on which he was convicted.

McLaughlin had denied all of the allegations and claimed that he had paid for sex with the woman on previous occasions but on the night they argued about the money because at the time he had no cash to pay her. He denied being violent and accused her of being the one that was violent towards him and said she had stormed off leaving all of her valuable as well as her shoes in his car.

