Guilty plea for violent rape

(CNS): Andre Antonio Chase (23) pleaded guilty to rape and aggravated burglary after learning that his sentence is likely to be at least twelve years. Before the scheduled trial began Monday morning, Chase’s attorney applied for a goodyear hearing to request an indication of the likely maximum sentence if he pled guilty. After noting the violence of the rape, Justice Michael Mettyear said the sentence he would hand down would likely be fifteen years minus a maximum of 20 per cent, but ordered a psychiatric report before the sentencing hearing at the end of next month.

Both the charges against Chase took place on 23 July 2015 at an address in West Bay, where, armed with a knife, he raped a woman and stole her wallet and its content and her keys.

The details of the crime were not laid out in court but some of the aggravating factors alluded to included that it occurred in the victim’s home, that Chase put a chord around her neck, that he threatened her with a knife and that he ejaculated onto her stomach and made her shower after the rape. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

“This was not a standard rape by any means,” Justice Mettyear noted.

Prosecutor Scott Wainwright also noted that the victim had undergone a hysterectomy two weeks before the rape and had communicated this to Chase.

Defence attorney Crister Brady explained some of the difficulties of Chase’s defence, including that he had at times been unrepresented, that he had not always been coherent or cooperative, even with him, and had resisted having a psychiatric evaluation, though he had a history of strange behaviour and clearly had mental health problems.

Justice Mettyear noted that the Cayman Islands Chief Justice’s guidelines for rape sentences is ten to twelve years, which is significantly higher than the guidelines set out by the Sentencing Council for England and Wales. However, after considering the goodyear application, he said that given the violence of the incident, a sentence of 15 years would be appropriate in either Cayman or England.

The judge said that at the sentencing hearing the maximum discount he would consider would be 20%, indicating that if he pleaded guilty, Chase would likely service a minimum of twelve years. But Justice Mettyear said he would like to give him another opportunity to have a psychiatric evaluation and suggested to his attorney that it be explained to him that it was in his best interest to cooperate.

Chase accepted the goodyear indication and pleaded guilty to both charges. His sentencing hearing is set for 28 September and he was remanded in custody until then.

