Guilty plea for violent rape
(CNS): Andre Antonio Chase (23) pleaded guilty to rape and aggravated burglary after learning that his sentence is likely to be at least twelve years. Before the scheduled trial began Monday morning, Chase’s attorney applied for a goodyear hearing to request an indication of the likely maximum sentence if he pled guilty. After noting the violence of the rape, Justice Michael Mettyear said the sentence he would hand down would likely be fifteen years minus a maximum of 20 per cent, but ordered a psychiatric report before the sentencing hearing at the end of next month.
Both the charges against Chase took place on 23 July 2015 at an address in West Bay, where, armed with a knife, he raped a woman and stole her wallet and its content and her keys.
The details of the crime were not laid out in court but some of the aggravating factors alluded to included that it occurred in the victim’s home, that Chase put a chord around her neck, that he threatened her with a knife and that he ejaculated onto her stomach and made her shower after the rape. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
“This was not a standard rape by any means,” Justice Mettyear noted.
Prosecutor Scott Wainwright also noted that the victim had undergone a hysterectomy two weeks before the rape and had communicated this to Chase.
Defence attorney Crister Brady explained some of the difficulties of Chase’s defence, including that he had at times been unrepresented, that he had not always been coherent or cooperative, even with him, and had resisted having a psychiatric evaluation, though he had a history of strange behaviour and clearly had mental health problems.
Justice Mettyear noted that the Cayman Islands Chief Justice’s guidelines for rape sentences is ten to twelve years, which is significantly higher than the guidelines set out by the Sentencing Council for England and Wales. However, after considering the goodyear application, he said that given the violence of the incident, a sentence of 15 years would be appropriate in either Cayman or England.
The judge said that at the sentencing hearing the maximum discount he would consider would be 20%, indicating that if he pleaded guilty, Chase would likely service a minimum of twelve years. But Justice Mettyear said he would like to give him another opportunity to have a psychiatric evaluation and suggested to his attorney that it be explained to him that it was in his best interest to cooperate.
Chase accepted the goodyear indication and pleaded guilty to both charges. His sentencing hearing is set for 28 September and he was remanded in custody until then.
Is doesnt matter if he’s caymanian or not… yes he commit a crime and it did state he have mental issuse. I know alot of ppl who have mental issuse and most of the time there minds aint hear at all… talking out there heads not sleeping for days not eating for day not bathing pissing up them selves imagine things etc the list goes on.. he needs help with his issuse i know putting him away for such a long time aint solving his problem it will just make the matter worse. What if that was your child or grand son you would want help with his issuse… im not saying he dont need jail time but not such a longggg sentecnt…
You know despite what this thug did, I can clearly see from the comments here RACISM LIVE AND REAL IN CAYMAN 🙂
I won’t be surprised that his skin color and type of hair is fueling the comments.
Racism has been alive and well in Cayman since the 80s (that I personally know of), anyone who was a white kid in any Government School could attest to this as fact.
Racism has been live well since the 80’s, Shuz you don’t know what you speak of it’s been here from slavery days. Read ya history go to the Archives look up Long Celia. Shush.
Yeah that’s it. Its not the violent sexual assault, no sir. Cause it would have been perfectly fine if he had been light skinned, sure enough.
So you are defending him?
For one let me say this “he is a caymanian” for two “he is mentally ill” i know the guy because i did prison time wit him ! I’ve seen sit in his cell nd piss up himself , walk around talking to himself completely lost, talking out of his head complete madness that has no meaning behind it or makes no sense at all! So yeah…. This dude is completely nuts. Its so funny how a lot of you elders claim to be caymankind and nice and caring christian type people but are so fast to say “lock him up and throw away”! Mental insanity is not prejudice it will attack anybody anytime so this can happen to even you or one of your sons..and if it did would you say all these same things? Would u want them to lock him up for life ? I dont think so! I bet you would want to send him to get help! Some of you make me sick
I agree some of you people makes me sick too… its clear he needs help… XXXXX… i know he needs help. Like you said its not normal for a human being to be pissing up talking out of head etc…. get him help before it cause him to kill his self…. wake up we do have alot of mentel issuses here within our island and hasnt been addresss!!!!
The Judge should reconsider the thought of reducing the sentence for the guilty plea & give him the highest sentence possible for this heinous crime he committed.
I grew up knowing Andre and I could see that he definitely was not all right in the head, but never did I think he would grow up to be such an evil person. The victim will never be the same after this incident but I pray that since he has been off the street & behind bars, it will bring some sort of comfort to her.
I am as pro Caymanian as they come. Caymanian born and bred with roots back to the 1700s. But we really have to stop living in denial and realise that yes, we do have home grown criminals – including rapists and pedophiles. It is not until we acknowledge our problems that we can begin to fix them. Sweeping issues under the rug and blaming others have contributed to our social ills – that are not going anywhere unless we start facing facts and addressing them. And I say this from a place of deep love for these Islands and our people.
What? Are you mad as we Caymanians never commit crime? It must be one of the 23,000 permit holders. Deport them all!
Clarification. Mother Caymanian. Father from Barbados. He is Caymanian. Born here. This young adult is among the worst ever to be seen in these our beloved Islands. Complete mental lunatic. This is why we must invest in a mental facility. Prison cannot hold him he is a demon even behind the Prison walls. CNS readers it is not in our best interest to assume his nationality. It is neither here or there. Clearly to commit such an heinous crime is a sign of a mental problem. Let us spend our time fighting together to get this mental health facility. Consider this, we are all subject to these acts and are all affected.
Do you know him? No he needs to be in jail not no damn hospital he broke into my home stole from me and my daughter and man what if I was home he would of rape me to please sit the fuck down
When was this and was it reported?? Do you have proof??
Bajan father and mom a Caymanian from West Bay – not that we have settled this – let’s talk about how a sick person like him is among us all and why we should be concerned when he’s let out! How about that Sex Offender Registry please?
He is a Caymanian and from west bay
This punk deserves a proper cow cod whipping before being sentence.
Every time there is an article on here about a conviction the overwhelming reaction is not ” good, justice is served”, it’s an arguement about whether he or she is Caymanian, half Caymanian or Caymanian of Jamaican origin. Biggest bunch of racists on the planet especially since none of us actually ever came from here. All of us are imports, results of mixed marriages and rape no doubt of African, English, Irish or Scottish origin. Biggest mongrels on the planet judging people on their nationality, unbelievable. Turns out there is no such thing as caymankind!
@8.37pm If you want to identify yourself as a mongrel ,that’s fine by me . Just do not include others that you know nothing about. One more thing , it is said that all mankind originated in Africa ( That is where the oldest humankind fossils have been found) ., So think about that before you comment next time.
4.40 a.m. never write posts that early in the morning without drinking several coffees first. Sadly, doing so tends to demonstrate a lack of intellect and denial. Contradicting yourself is not good.
You can see by his eyes that he is not “together” in his head. He needs to be locked up for good.
He is not Caymanian.
So?
So, he should be deported after sentence.
Does it matter, he brutally raped a woman at knife point. Worrying if he is Caymanian or not is not the issue here.
He is a Caymanian, which shouldn’t matter anyway.
Oh Dear God, Please let this Judge give him the maximum sentence plus the 20% added. This man is a scum to society and should not be allowed to walk this earth. He is sick.
Chase is not a caymanian last name. Maybe one parent is of caymanian decent, from my knowledge, Chase is typically a Jamaican last name. All of what I’ve said still doesn’t justify his actions or make it any different just tired of this caymanian vs expatriate war that’s a growing problem.
You got it so wrong. I know his father and he is not a Jamaican! I think the nationality doesn’t matter.
Of course it does. It means we may be able to deport the bastard. It also means we may be able to demand some accountability as to why he was allowed to be here to commit this horrific offense.
Sick bastard. Put him in a cell with Jeffrey Barnes
I agree!
Where the helll you going to deport him to?? Back to his home in west bay !Really stupid comment. He a Caymanian.
Is he a Caymanian? How do you know? Were his parents married and settled in the Cayman Islands at the time of his birth? Were they British subjects? Did he become Caymanian by Entitlement? Was he acknowledged? Was an application made for continuation of his status upon him reaching 18? Was it granted?
He may well be Caymanian, but whether he is or not in fact depends on the answers to a wide range of questions and I am willing to bet, no-one is asking them.
2:39 pm Chase is a familiar surname here. He should be chased off the edge.
Why do you think he is a foreigner? Caymanians don’t commit crime,huh? Think again,you are all fooling yourselves. Wake up and smell the roses, or is it weed?
regrettablly everyone is missing the point whether he is caymanian. If he is not Caymanaian he can be deported so the victim may feel so sense of security. This poor woman well never be the same again even with therapy.
Just for the record his father came here as a prison officer and was not a caymanian, but is a very good man. His son continues to embariss him.This man had a long history from a juvenile of criminality.
We are probably stuck with him.
Castration + 15 years would be more appropriate.
Captain, castration should be enough. Save all the money it takes to coddle him in prison for years and years. And if he is arrested again for a serious crime, execution is the final solution.
Castration doesn’t end sex crimes. The disease of sexual aggression against women is located in the brain…not the sexual organs. There is no evidence that suggests that castration would minimize the drive and violence. Still? It is a satisfying idea…
Deportation Order?
It doesn’t mention his nationality in the article. Are you saying he was visiting Cayman on a Work Permit from overseas when these offenses took place? If that is the case, then I agree that he should serve out his prison term in his own country. Why should Cayman pay for his incarceration?
Why did this take a full year to go to trial? The judicial system seems to show no consideration to the victims whatsoever.
I feel the victim’s pain – her life will be changed forever. Whatever sentence given will not be enough.
It took a full year because this animal is playing the game, appearing without a lawyer, refusing psychiatric evaluation and refusing to co-operate. So far it has worked well and he has been given even more time. This case is as bad as it gets and when the police have an open and shut case he should never be offered any discount for a gullty plea, he truly deserves to be off the streets for 15 years at least.
And dick-less when/if he gets back on the streets
L. O. L.
