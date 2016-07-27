Photographer calls for far reaching reef fish protection

(CNS): As the Department of Environment continues to push its proposed conservation plan for local reef fish under the National Conservation Law, well-known local photographer Courtney Platt is calling for an end to the unsustainable take from spawning aggregations of any species, as well as tighter restrictions and more spending on enforcement. Platt believes that the no-catch limits on fish in general, even with expanded marine parks, will not be enough to save some of the species that are now so sparse they are at risk of extinction.

In an effort to draw attention to the DoE consultation, he said that the marine parks, which he supports, will not be enough on their own to protect species that spawn at the drop-off and that the goal of protecting future fish stocks via enhance parks will be “seriously compromised by allowing any fishing at all along the deep fore-reef” and unlimited catch numbers.

He also urged a complete ban on spear-fishing, with the exception of the invasive lionfish, as he raised concern about the increase in the number of spearguns being used in local waters. Platt believes that fish stocks are now so low that without more aggressive protection, many fish face extinction.

“I am concerned that government has historically been and may continue to be more politically cautious than protectively cautious, which will leave some species in peril of local extinction or cause recovery to be greatly protracted in others,” he said.

Pointing out that there is no data for historic populations prior to the 2009-2010 reef fish survey, Platt argued that the DoE cannot scientifically prove what experienced Cayman divers and older fishermen “know” about the rate of decline that has occurred.

“All they can prove with data is changes in population that occur going forward from 2010,” he said. “It was a lack of data and political will that resulted in too little change when we established the marine parks in the mid ’80’s and thus our current dilemma.”

Platt believes that the most endangered species should have total protection, and that would include all groupers; rainbow, midnight and blue parrotfish; and cubera snappers. The photographer and diver, who has worked in the watersports industry for over thirty years, said the government must also try to ensure that the decline in fish stocks and species around Grand Cayman should not be allowed to happen around the Sister Islands and that the blanket protections should stretch to Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

Pointing out the gain for tourism if the fish stocks could be boosted and eventually returned to historic levels, he said it would provide “awesome fishing for those who fish legally within sustainable limits” and claimed that all Caymanians, not just a select few, would profit. But if government doesn’t act, they could all lose.

Criticising the financial commitment government has made to marine conservation, he said, “I believe that increasing funding by merely $200k per year for research, population monitoring and law enforcement is woefully inadequate.” Highlighting concerns about enforcement and the need for more spending on that area, he said that even the fishermen insist that there is no point in new regulations unless enforcement increased significantly.

“I suggest that we give DoE whatever they need to effectively enforce all regulations on all three islands. While poachers perceive that they can get away with it, they will continue to try and often will get away with it. Much goes on after dark into the wee hours.”

Urging people to comment on the conservation plan and support even more protection than currently he proposed, Platt added, “I fear we are already on the brink of too little, too late for some of our most reef fish endangered species.”

The plan can be downloaded here or viewed at the Grand Cayman DoE office, district libraries and the Little Cayman DoE building. Written submissions should be sent to [email protected] or to the Conservation Council, c/o Department of Environment, PO Box 10202, KY1-1002, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, or by hand to the Department of Environment office, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Submissions must be received by 19 August 2016.

