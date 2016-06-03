Sentencing delayed in Webb’s FIFA conviction
(CNS): The anticipated sentencing of former CIFA and CONCACAF president, Jeffrey Webb, has been postponed by a New York judge. The disgraced local football official who rose to the dizzy heights of vice president of FIFA was convicted last year of racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering in relation to millions of dollars of bribes and kickbacks in relation to regional tournaments, tickets and marketing rights. Due to be sentenced this week for his part in the massive FIFA corruption scandal, the case has been adjourned to November at Webb’s request, according to international media reports.
Webb is still a wanted man in the Cayman Islands in connection to a corruption scandal at the Health Services Authority, in which his close friend and business partner, Canover Watson, has already been convicted and is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence.
It is understood that Webb is also being investigated as part of a corruption enquiry into the Cayman Islands Football Association after it emerged during Watson’s trial that Webb may have been misappropriating funds from CIFA as well.
However, he cannot be extradited to Cayman to face charges here until he has been sentenced and, if given a jail sentence in the US, served that time. While the Cayman authorities have confirmed they still wish to extradited Webb, they may be saved the trouble if he is deported by the US authorities.
It is not clear yet why Webb has asked for an adjournment but in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie, Webb’s New York lawyer, Edward O’Callaghan, asked that the date “be adjourned to November 18 at 10:00 am”. The letter did not give any reason but the judge nevertheless granted the postponement, according to reports based on court documents.
It is believed that Webb cut a deal with the US authorities when he pleaded guilty and appears to have given up a number of other FIFA officials involved in corruption, but it is not clear what difference that will make to his sentence. The 52-year-old Caymanian, who was born in George Town, is thought to have handed over more than $6 million to the US authorities in relations to the deal.
Webb remains under house arrest, with an electronic monitor, on a $10 million bond at his home near Atlanta, Georgia, where he lives with his American wife and their young son. Last month the court relaxed the conditions, allowing him to travel up to 50 miles from his Loganville home as he is the primary carer for the couple’s child.
He has also been seen continuing his extravagant lifestyle, with champagne fueled parties, which has irked FIFA and CONCACAF officials who suspect Webb has secreted more of their cash than is being acknowledged.
One of 40 football and sports marketing executives indicted in the massive FIFA corruption scandal, in which hundreds of millions of dollars went into the pockets of the officials in the largest ever sports corruption scandal.
CNS did Jeff Webb ever get sentanced?
CNS: Not as far as we know.
Just another representative of Caymans corrupted culture. Third world meets the world.
Well, the good thing that comes fro this case is the he co-operated the U.S. federal authorities so that they can understand the scope the problem and people involved. He’s not out of the woods yet, but he, like chuck blazer, is a key players – crucial to helping the FBI and Justice Department – to weed out and prosecute those persons who deliberately and repeatedly broke both U.S. & International laws.
This case has greatly evolved since May (2015)…with more to come.
Greed is a terrible monster.
Extradite our “hero” so we can get our lil piece of the action!
I the meantime investigate all his politically connected buddies and fellow board members who definitely had their hands in the till for looking the other way. How the hell would any of them not notice what was happening to millions under their control ?
True. Their time is running out.
Nothing will happen to any of them, we live in La La Land.
He is appealing his Red Card, and saying maybe it was just a Yellow Card offense.
you know had it been a no name person he would have been in prison long time. too bad different strokes for different foxes lol
Reverse racism?
Cayman football rep is damaged for life thanks to this man. Mr Webb`s reputation is damaged world wide. This man never had to steal from local his local players, they should sized everything from him including the pool.
There should be no stone left unturnedi in the process of recovering what funds he took from local football. And the local facilitators in high places who helped him in his schemes of looting and robbing the local football fraternity have to be also exposed.
I agree. They should all give up football & take up Rugby
Perhaps he’s hoping the Ref will blow the final whistle ending his game before he sees the inside of Sing Sing.
Jeffrey still singing. Run Jeffrey run!
Please read: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/jun/01/copa-america-begins-after-scandal-jeffrey-webb-power-broker-illegal-trial-us
What about the local contacts?
I don’t understand the last sentence.
The Big Man soon going to the Big House..
Probably still singing like a canary. I hear the Swiss authorities raided CIFA HQ again today. Was that a coincidence?
Sorry, my 11:13 should have read FIFA not CIFA. Maybe it was wishful thinking?
Yup 11:13, there’s definitely no honor amongst thieves.
Think you may mean FIFA….
Singing like a Ching Ching more like.
More likely like a Whistling Duck.
Jesus, this guy is a piece of work. He can delay as much as he wants, he will still have to face the music eventually.
Can’t wait to hear his excuses.
So the system allowed it whats your problem. He is guilty guilty but you are not the Zjudge sweetie(s)
But the music may change if the need his testimony between now and November, or something happens that makes it easier for DoJ to justify his sentence i.e. if its lighter than people expect, or if its suspended. This application was not opposed by the DoJ, notice? If he puts Mr Blatters head on a plate, he may just walk. Benefit of being the first one to squeal.
