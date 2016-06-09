Project Future not short term fix

(CNS): The premier has defended what he believes is the progress to date on public sector reform under the umbrella of Project Future, saying it was not designed as a short-term, quick-fix programme. Alden McLaughlin rejected calls for the blanket privatisation of government and said the private sector doesn’t have all of the solutions for government. The premier pointed out that the dogma being peddled by some elements of the media that privatisation of public services “is a panacea for every problem is misguided”.

Defending the civil service and the idea that in many areas government must deliver public services, he said the private sector still had a role to play. The premier said his government was not going to adopt all of the recommendations in the Ernst and Young report that gave rise to Project Future because they ran counter to government policy, were not right for Cayman or were not priorities. However, many would be implemented in modified form over time, he said.

As he updated the Legislative Assembly on the current position of Project Future Wednesday, McLaughlin said government was determined to deliver lasting change and ambitious goals, but not right away.

“Some projects will be completed before the 2017 elections, while others are not expected to be delivered until after the elections,” he added.

He said that since November the business case for the creation of the Office of the Ombudsman has been approved, a strategic assessment to explore options to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of land surveying services has been agreed and the project to explore commercialising the national mail service had a strategic assessment approved by Cabinet.

He also indicated that Cabinet is examining the implementation of e-government, options for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of prisoner transport, options to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of vehicle safety inspections and that a significant number of the other strategic assessment and business case documents are at an advanced stage

In future, he said, documents and business cases relating to public sector reform will all be published on the relevant government websites and centrally on the Project Future website, continuing the government’s “commitment to openness and transparency”.

“Although early days, the pace of the programme is now picking up,” he told his colleagues in the LA. “Creating a long-term programme may be seen as a political risk as it ignores the usual electoral cycles that bind political action. Make no mistake, though, I am all too aware of the reality of those cycles. When this Progressives-led government goes to the polls, we will be proud to lay before the people a track record of achievement, of which Project Future will be an important part,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News