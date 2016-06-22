Judge throws out NBF fraud case

(CNS): Sandra Catron has been acquitted of eight counts of uttering a false document in a fraud case relating to the controversial Nation Building Fund after a Grand Court judge directed a jury to find her not guilty. Justice Malcolm Swift said the charges were flawed and there was insufficient evidence to support the crown’s case that the documents were false and used to deceive anyone. Following a no case submission by defence attorney Laura Larner from Samson & McGrath, the judge agreed Catron should be acquitted.

Speaking of her relief after the case was thrown out, Catron said that after more than “two harrowing years” she could finally put the ordeal behind her.

“This entire situation has negatively impacted me both personally and professionally. The damage can never be repaired but now I have to choose to move forward in a positive manner,” she told CNS. “The judge has made his decision and instructed the jurors appropriately.”

Catron had been accused of trying to deceive the premier’s office, which was managing the controversial fund created by McKeeva Bush when he held the position during the last administration. She had submitted certificates for students on a paralegal course that her company, Micro-Matrix, administered before they had all graduated, but Catron had been asked for the certificates by government officials and made it clear the course still had several weeks to run before it was over.

Out of the 15 students who registered and who Catron was able to secure NBF grants for in a contract with the office, eight did not finish the course in the timeframe but they had still been provided with the log-in details and necessary course materials for what was a purely online study programme.

When one student complained about the course, an investigation triggered what civil servants called “red flags”. The case was referred to the police by the councillor in the education ministry at the time, Winston Connolly, after that ministry took over what had been the Young Nation Builders Programme, which was the scholarship element of the NBF.

Catron had always protested her innocence and believed that, at worst, this was a civil contract dispute which was taken too far. She said she wondered if her history of asserting her rights in the face of tenuous legal challenges had played a part in the case becoming a criminal prosecution.

“It’s alarming that in less than five years I have been the subject of no less than five different battles with the director of public prosecutions,” she said. “I’ve never heard of such a thing and any reasonable person would begin to wonder about this. I feel that over the past five years I have been targeted for every conceivable wrongdoing and it all started when I stood up for myself in relation to the ‘Precious’ alleged dog theft case. I’m not sure if parties feel they have something to prove but I sincerely hope they can now just give me a much-needed break.”

Catron was referring to a prosecution against her for theft after she rescued what she believed was a stray dog that had been neglected and abused. After several months taking care of the animal and spending money on vet bills, the original owner turned up and a dispute arose which saw Catron wind up in the dock in summary court.

Defending herself, she got that case thrown out as well, but it became just the beginning of a long list of bizarre allegations and disputes in which Catron fought the establishment on her own. She was also responsible for exposing the practice of police using JPs with no legal knowledge for signing warrants.

In this case, despite the widespread concerns and allegations made about the controversial grants given out under the Nation Building Fund, Catron is the only person to have faced any kind of legal action. However, she has said from the very beginning that there was more than enough evidence to support the fact that she had not deceived anyone and that the case should never have ended up in the courts.

“I’ve always stood by my innocence and at best this was a contractual dispute taken too far by one party. There was absolutely no intention to deceive or defraud anyone and that was apparent by the explanatory email sent when the certificates were initially requested. The evidence was clear and supported what I’ve always stated from day one,” she added.

Known as an outspoken advocate on animal abuse issues, the naming of convicted sex offenders and other local causes, including the abuse of the work permit system by some bosses, Catron is no stranger to the public eye, and she believes she has been targeted unfairly in a number of instances by the authorities as a result.

