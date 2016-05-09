Consequences of changes to pension law

‘Equal rights for some’ writes: Want to know the true cost of this pensions raid on us, to me? To you, as an expat? I’m a real estate professional with decades of experience and whilst commonly not respected or listened to here (when is advice listened to here?) you are going to want to listen now.

My current pension pot here is around CI$50,000. I expect it to be around CI$60k after the two more years I had planned on staying and the further two years of growth after I leave but before I can get the money.

I’m British and if I invest my CI$60,000 pension in a UK property as a 20% deposit, I could buy something for CI$300,000.

If that provides returns of even 6% pa (UK property has returned more like 15% per year when including repaid mortgage, paid for by the tenants’ rent, net rents and rental growth and mortgages being paid off and capital/price growth), then by retirement my CI$300,000 property would be worth CI$1,081,061. That is simply the compound interest effect on CI$300k.

At 10% pa growth (absolutely not unreasonable to assume) those total returns produce an end value of CI$2,442,082 and that is my real opportunity cost, that I fully expect I could have made my CI$60,000 by the time I retire in just over 20 years. And bear in mind that by that time net rents will be unrecognisably more than CI$1,000 a month — the maximum amount a Cayman pension will pay you irrespective of the amounts you are forced to pay in. The net rents would be more than that now on that $300,000 hypothetical property. And remember compound growth?

And what will my Cayman Islands-domiciled and (mis-)managed pension be worth in around 20 years time? Well, it’s CI$50,000 now. Without any further contributions (as per the UK property examples) I expect it might grow to CI$100,000, if I’m very very lucky. And bear in mind, when my pension was with Silver Thatch for four years, it actually decreased year on year, excluding the payments I made into it.

So, in addition to a surprise change of circumstances, loss of control, loss of choice, being forced to retain a major investment in an over-charging, often mismanaged fund and massively deferred receipts for me, this represents a real financial loss by retirement of somewhere in the region of CI$981,061 to CI$2,342,082 depending upon the future returns of other investments like UK or other property markets.

It also represents the loss of my ability to buy a home when I return to my country. This is something that expats here have been factoring into their calculations and relying on — basing their decisions on for many years — just so Cayman can pay for its lack of planning and terrible decisions, enforcement and administration.

People have worked here for additional years based on this planning. They have stayed away from family because of this. People have based their livelihood on this, based their children’s school or college fees on this, taken out mortgages and based repayments on this. You can’t simply confiscate this money, communist Cuba-style, to pander to your voters and make yourself look good, Tara.

And in case you think I’m being sensationalist, I have a friend that did buy a UK property in 2014 which has more than doubled in value since then, so in the above example that’s CI$300,000 already accounted for. So it’s easy to see how end values of over CI$1 million+ are very achievable. And a property that I bought in 1995, 21 years ago for £25,000 (and with hindsight, stupidly, sold three years later) is now worth over £300,000, which demonstrates very nearly exactly why my estimates above are accurate. That’s a 1,100% increase — a twelve-fold increase) in UK property prices, without considering mortgages paid off (relatively minimal by comparison) and rental returns — which by now would have been totally cash (i.e. The mortgage would have been totally paid off) and be around £1,100 per month on the above example.

That CI$300,000 property in my first and very realistic example, multiplied by 1,100%, will be CI$3,600,000 by the time I retire. So even by very conservative estimates, expats are losing more than a million each, more in most cases if, like most expats I have spoken to, they planned on using their CI pension to use as a property down payment/deposit.

This is why this is so bloody serious.

And of course in typically discriminatory fashion, Caymanians can withdraw their pension to buy a property … which they can then sell and buy a property in London too if they wished, because with further lopsided lack of fairness and rampant pandering entitlement, they are immediately given UK, and therefore effectively European/Schengen, citizenship, whereas expats jump through eight years of hoops only to have their legal entitlement to stay further illegally sat on for two years (in my case). And if I am successful in getting PR, I then only have the right to continue begging at the Caymanians’ door for another 4 years … and so on.

Pass this law and there will be a serious change of direction for Cayman and there will be lawsuits.

CNS: This comment was posted in response to Rivers steers through imperfect pension bill

