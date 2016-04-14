Minister waits on cruise port re-design

(CNS): After several months of government silence on its proposed controversial cruise berthing project, the tourism minister has stated that he expects to be able to give an update on its progress in a few weeks. Moses Kirkconnell said that the ministry was still waiting to hear from the engineers about the remodeling of the designs to take the proposed piers into much deeper water and therefor reduce the impact on the marine life in the George Town Harbour.

Still apparently a central policy platform for his ministry, despite the continued opposition to the project, speculation has mounted in recent weeks that the project could still be stalled by issues surrounding the financing of the costly development. The PPM remains commitment to berthing facilities in the capital but it has made it clear that the government cannot be liable for funding it.

The administration is currently hoping that the cruise lines will be willing to foot the bill and recoup their costs from increased cruise passenger fees, thereby avoiding any need for upland development owned by the cruise lines that would compete with local merchants.

Whether or not that financing model would work or gain approval from the UK remains to be seen, but with the designs still under review, government has not yet begun any serious talks with the cruise lines and it is now very unlikely that the project will make much headway before the next election.

