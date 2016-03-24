US visitor dies snorkeling in GT

(CNS): Delmer Nelson, from Illinois has been identified by local police as the 79-year-old American visitor who died following a snorkelling trip in George Town harbour last Thursday, 24 March. Police said a call was made to the emergency services just before 1pm regarding a water-related incident near Harbour Drive. Nelson appeared to have got into difficulties while snorkelling. He was taken to the George Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

