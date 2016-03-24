US visitor dies snorkeling in GT
(CNS): Delmer Nelson, from Illinois has been identified by local police as the 79-year-old American visitor who died following a snorkelling trip in George Town harbour last Thursday, 24 March. Police said a call was made to the emergency services just before 1pm regarding a water-related incident near Harbour Drive. Nelson appeared to have got into difficulties while snorkelling. He was taken to the George Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Delmer Nelson was a great man. I was deeply saddened when I learned of his passing. My condolences to the family.
We buried my father today. He was a wonderful man just enjoying a day with his family and grandchildren. I wish I had gotten the name of the EMT from the cruise ship that worked so hard to save his life. I do not understand why help took so long to get to us. I am also shocked that there was no emergency plan in place on the excursion boat.
Who said anything about diving? This gentleman like so many others were snorkeling.. Nothing dive related at all.
Condolences to the family on this loss.
Is it me or does the ratio of deaths per dive-industry visitors seem to have risen over the past 15- 20 years? Does anyone else get that perception?
Perhaps a survey and comparison of watersports-related visitor deaths 1985-95 compared to 2005-15 might (or might not) show a trend.
Nope. I don’t have the perception. Not sure what good perception is anyway. The stats should be easy to look up instead of relying on your perception.
We should ban diving in George Town anyway. There should be a pier there and this would have never happened. Needless loss of life due to the greed of divers wanting money. They should have been monitoring him more closely.
My condolences to this gentleman’s family. Stay strong and take comfort in your memories of the good times.
Again?? Condolences to the family.
My condolences to the family I was there when it happened. 30 minutes it took to reached our boat …deeply regret ….I told my guess service of the incident on my getaway cruise ship and nobody at this this give me help I was shocked.
