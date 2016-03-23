Mother found guilty of child’s murder

(CNS): A Grand Court judge has rejected the idea that Tamara Butler was hearing voices when she stabbed and killed her six-year-old daughter last year and found her guilty of murder. Despite evidence from two psychiatrists that Butler was psychotic and suffering from schizophrenia, Justice Alastair Malcolm said the defence had failed to satisfy him that she had such an “abnormality of the mind” that she was not responsible for the murder. As the verdict was read to the court, Butler smirked, shrugged, and appeared completely unaware of the severity of the decision.

There had never been any question that Bethany was killed by her mother, who, according to her husband, Lenford Butler, had been devoted to their daughter before the horrific events of 27 October 2014. The question was whether her mental condition was so impaired that her responsibility was diminished, making her guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

Tamara Butler stabbed her daughter multiple times with various knives and a machete. She then wrapped the child’s body in a comforter and placed it in the passenger seat of the family car and drove to East End. She was found by police on the beach staring into space, having tried to drown herself. She later told psychiatrists that God had told her to shave her own head and that of her child and kill her daughter because she was a demon.

The court had also heard during the course of the trial of Butler’s erratic behaviour and serious mental health issues before the night of the killing. However, one psychiatrist, Dr Wade Myers from the United States, had suggested that Butler was not psychotic but suffering from a personality disorder and had killed her child as a jealous revenge attack on her husband.

Despite the evidence from a leading local psychiatrist, Dr Marc Lockhart, who is treating Butler, who diagnosed her with schizophrenia, as well as supporting evidence from Dr Frank Knight, a psychiatrist from Jamaica, and the findings of Dr Arline McGill from the Cayman Islands Hospital regarding Butler’s condition that night, Justice Malcolm appeared to accept the findings of the crown’s psychiatrist, Dr Myers, who was described as an academic rather than a practicing physician. Although Malcolm fell short of accepting Myers’ claims that Butler had killed her child in order to hurt her husband, he was not convinced by the two psychiatrists called by the defence.

The judge indicated that he did not believe that Butler was hearing voices because the first time she mentioned them was after she was charged with murder. He said he was persuaded by the findings of the American doctor, who had argued that the disorder diagnosed by Lockhart and others may wax and wane but it could not completely disappear and Butler is no longer taking regular medication. The judge did acknowledge that Butler had suffered another psychotic episode since she was remanded at HMP Fairbanks but that did not seem to persuade him that she was suffering from a schizophrenic disorder.

Trevor Burke QC confirmed after the judge’s verdict that while his client had been found sane enough to be guilty of murder, she was clearly suffering from a serious psychiatric condition and would continue to be treated as such during her incarceration and that she remained a patient of Dr Lockhart.

Butler, who is the first person to be convicted of murder since the implementation of the Conditional Release Law, will be given a tariff for her life term. Submissions regarding the length of that tariff have been adjourned until reports and other information can be gathered. Once Butler has been given a period for her life sentence, that tariff will indicate the first time she will go before the new parole board, now known as a Conditional Release Board, to consider her mental health and suitability for release, if ever.

The nature of the crime makes it clear that Butler’s mental health condition, whatever her level of criminal responsibility, is such that she is in need of serious care but Cayman still does not have a suitable facility. Now that she has been convicted, she will no longer be able to attend the Mental Health Unit if she becomes psychotic and Lockhart will be forced to treat her where she is.

Although Fairbanks prison has been condemned by UK prison inspectors and is utterly unsuited to dealing with inmates with serious mental health conditions, it is likely that Butler will remain there in solitary confinement until a new facility is built or she is released or she dies in prison.

