Local fugitive got $7.4M in yoga guru sex case
(CNS): Former local attorney Minakshi “Miki” Jafa-Bodden has received more than US$7.4 million after winning a sexual harassment case in the United States against her one-time employer, yoga guru Bikram Choudhury. But Jafa-Bodden is also fugitive from Cayman justice after she failed to appear in court 12 years ago in connection with offences arising out of a traffic case. A warrant was issued in 2004 for the arrest of the attorney who once practiced in Cayman.
She is charged with attempting to mislead a police officer, disorderly conduct in a police station and permitting a person to drive without insurance, local officials confirmed last month. It is not clear if Jafa-Bodden has ever returned to the island since she missed her court date. She is, however, now a wealthy woman.
According to international media reports, Jafa-Bodden claimed she was fired for refusing to cover up an investigation into another woman’s allegation that Choudhury raped her. She also testified that she was a victim of sexual harassment. In January, a Los Angeles Superior Court awarded Jafa-Bodden $6,471,878 in punitive damages and $924,000 in compensatory damages. Jafa-Bodden worked at Bikram Choundhury’s yoga school from 2011 to 2013 as head of legal and international affairs before she was fired.
The 69-year-old yoga guru and one time millionaire built an empire around Bikram yoga, a 90-minute routine performed in a room where temperatures can reach 100 degrees.
While over the years the technique has drawn devoted followers, including celebrities, the world over, in recent times Choudhury’s fall from grace in the face of many more allegations of rape and sexual harassment, which he has denied, has left him, he contends, virtually bankrupt.
This woman is a fugitive from the Cayman Islands and owes a lot of people here money. Certainly makes you wonder who the real predator is here. It seems these days that any woman can call sexual harassment against a man and he loses everything.... and if she is just the witness, why aren't the "victims" being awarded?
Another marriage of convenience.
More importantly is why she wasn't disbarred after fleeing as a fugitive! AG? Chief Justice? There were complaints filed against Ms Bodden before her final exit from Cayman. This allowed her to continue her charade.
Why does this make the local news!!!!
Great, if she ever collects maybe she will pay me the approximately $3500 she's has owed me since 2003.
She owes more money than that.
Please get in line, she owes me over $7000 confirmed through the Courts!!
Except you are now statute barred so she doesn't owe you any more.
think he misunderstood hot yoga for HOT yoga..
This was internationally publicized, where is the international arrest warrant? Deportation order from US?
Who she for?
She is an Indian national who moved to Cayman and married (and then divorced) a Bodden.
why is this local news 😐
Used to live here; was/is married to a Caymanian.
3:26, as Captain Obvious, I will point you towards the link in her last name........
She is not a wealthy woman if the guy is bankrupt!