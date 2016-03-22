Local fugitive got $7.4M in yoga guru sex case

(CNS): Former local attorney Minakshi “Miki” Jafa-Bodden has received more than US$7.4 million after winning a sexual harassment case in the United States against her one-time employer, yoga guru Bikram Choudhury. But Jafa-Bodden is also fugitive from Cayman justice after she failed to appear in court 12 years ago in connection with offences arising out of a traffic case. A warrant was issued in 2004 for the arrest of the attorney who once practiced in Cayman.

She is charged with attempting to mislead a police officer, disorderly conduct in a police station and permitting a person to drive without insurance, local officials confirmed last month. It is not clear if Jafa-Bodden has ever returned to the island since she missed her court date. She is, however, now a wealthy woman.

According to international media reports, Jafa-Bodden claimed she was fired for refusing to cover up an investigation into another woman’s allegation that Choudhury raped her. She also testified that she was a victim of sexual harassment. In January, a Los Angeles Superior Court awarded Jafa-Bodden $6,471,878 in punitive damages and $924,000 in compensatory damages. Jafa-Bodden worked at Bikram Choundhury’s yoga school from 2011 to 2013 as head of legal and international affairs before she was fired.

The 69-year-old yoga guru and one time millionaire built an empire around Bikram yoga, a 90-minute routine performed in a room where temperatures can reach 100 degrees.

While over the years the technique has drawn devoted followers, including celebrities, the world over, in recent times Choudhury’s fall from grace in the face of many more allegations of rape and sexual harassment, which he has denied, has left him, he contends, virtually bankrupt.

Category: USA, World News