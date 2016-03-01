Jamaica to issue ganja licences in April

(CNS): Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) will begin accepting applications for ganja licences at the beginning of April, officials in the neighbouring island have said. “Under the regulations, 11 types of licences across five main categories will be made available to interested persons – cultivator, transportation, processing, retailing, and R&D – ensuring coverage over the entire value chain for the medicinal marijuana industry,” the authority said in a release.

Poised to become the leader in the newly emerged legal ganja trade, Jamaica changed its drug laws last year to accommodate medical and some recreational use of the herb.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman any form of legalisation is not even being discussed as a possibility by local politicians, who are not even willing to debate the issues. Facebook pages and campaigns in Cayman have failed to make much of an inroad and the courts continue to lock up users of ganja as well as dealers.

With a zero tolerance policy in Cayman and a newly emerging legal regime next door, police coast line patrols for traffickers are likely to increase. Much of the ganja that comes into Cayman is from Jamaica and as production increases there, the smuggling is also likely to increase, leaving the RCIPS to continue fighting a costly and futile war in a vain attempt to stop the drug’s importation.

The Jamaican authorities are, however, are on the brink of an economic boom and the authorities plan further public consultations to gather additional information to refine the licensing regime and, officials said, “build-out the full industry management framework that will underpin the emergence of Jamaica’s new, legal ganja industry”.

“We made a commitment to the people of Jamaica that the cannabis industry would be in place by the end of the fiscal year, and we will meet that commitment,” said Dr Andre Gordon, chairman of the CLA.

Category: Caribbean, Health, health and safety, World News