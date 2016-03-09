CHHS student sent home after assaulting teacher

(CNS): A teenage boy assaulted a teacher at Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS), Grand Cayman, last week, education ministry officials confirmed a week after the incident, stating that the student has been excluded and the incident has been reported to the police. The details of the assault have not been released but a video posted on social media shows the youngster pushing the teacher, who at that point did not appear to have sustained any injuries.

The altercation happened on Tuesday, 1 March, and officials said the family member responsible for the student’s care was immediately contacted and collected the student “in the interest of safety for all concerned”, while the teacher was also released for the day.

CNS has also learned that the same teacher’s car was vandalized with graffiti stating “Go Home” in black spray paint.

Insisting this was an isolated incident, despite numerous reports from both CHHS and JGHS in the past regarding violent outbursts and assaults on teachers in public schools, the ministry issued a release Tuesday evening, 8 March, saying that statements were collected from both the student and the staff member, as well as all witnesses to the incident, in order to determine next steps.

Subsequently, with input provided by the School Resource Officer (RCIPS) and the Department of Education Services (DES), the following actions have been taken: the student has been excluded from the school; the incident was reported to the police by the school and the staff member involved; and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is involved with the home as it relates to care of the student.

The ministry said that school assemblies have been held “to address the incident and re-emphasise expectations of the school as it relates to behaviour, and there have been “briefings to inform and reassure staff members of the school’s response to the incident”.

Education officials also pressed home their concerns about, and the overall approach to, addressing threatening or violent behaviour.

“We have taken a number of proactive measures to support students who have behavioural challenges. However, we also recognise that such extreme behaviour is often linked to various external factors, many of which are difficult for us to influence,” the ministry said, but also noted the problems associated with expelling students with such behavioural problems.

“In the past, students who presented with threatening and/or aggressive behaviour were often excluded from the school population, and over the years there have been many reports written on the long-term negative impact, social and financial, of these students on our society,” the ministry stated, adding that it was “constantly exploring more effective partnerships” to provide viable solutions to the complex needs of “this more challenging group of students”.

Reviewing how they deal with bad behaviour and student exclusions, the education department has recruited additional staff for the Behaviour Support Service, which was introduced in August, and for the alternative provision units to increase student capacity.

There are plans to introduce a Positive Behaviour Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework in the summer. In addition, all schools have a PBIS team in place and the initial phase of this initiative will focus on improving school climate and achievement through setting behaviour and learning expectations, with consequences for positive and negative behaviour linked to a” tiered continuum of interventions for groups and individual students”, officials said.

“The Ministry of Education/DES has also developed a training package focussing on risk assessment, de-escalation and the management of serious incidents. Over the past two years an extensive pilot training has been carried out with a number of schools and all school staff are anticipated to receive this training,” the ministry stated. “We remain committed to ensuring that our schools are safe communities for everyone and ask for the public’s support as we find and implement solutions that will benefit our students and faculty.

