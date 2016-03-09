CHHS student sent home after assaulting teacher
(CNS): A teenage boy assaulted a teacher at Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS), Grand Cayman, last week, education ministry officials confirmed a week after the incident, stating that the student has been excluded and the incident has been reported to the police. The details of the assault have not been released but a video posted on social media shows the youngster pushing the teacher, who at that point did not appear to have sustained any injuries.
The altercation happened on Tuesday, 1 March, and officials said the family member responsible for the student’s care was immediately contacted and collected the student “in the interest of safety for all concerned”, while the teacher was also released for the day.
CNS has also learned that the same teacher’s car was vandalized with graffiti stating “Go Home” in black spray paint.
Insisting this was an isolated incident, despite numerous reports from both CHHS and JGHS in the past regarding violent outbursts and assaults on teachers in public schools, the ministry issued a release Tuesday evening, 8 March, saying that statements were collected from both the student and the staff member, as well as all witnesses to the incident, in order to determine next steps.
Subsequently, with input provided by the School Resource Officer (RCIPS) and the Department of Education Services (DES), the following actions have been taken: the student has been excluded from the school; the incident was reported to the police by the school and the staff member involved; and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is involved with the home as it relates to care of the student.
The ministry said that school assemblies have been held “to address the incident and re-emphasise expectations of the school as it relates to behaviour, and there have been “briefings to inform and reassure staff members of the school’s response to the incident”.
Education officials also pressed home their concerns about, and the overall approach to, addressing threatening or violent behaviour.
“We have taken a number of proactive measures to support students who have behavioural challenges. However, we also recognise that such extreme behaviour is often linked to various external factors, many of which are difficult for us to influence,” the ministry said, but also noted the problems associated with expelling students with such behavioural problems.
“In the past, students who presented with threatening and/or aggressive behaviour were often excluded from the school population, and over the years there have been many reports written on the long-term negative impact, social and financial, of these students on our society,” the ministry stated, adding that it was “constantly exploring more effective partnerships” to provide viable solutions to the complex needs of “this more challenging group of students”.
Reviewing how they deal with bad behaviour and student exclusions, the education department has recruited additional staff for the Behaviour Support Service, which was introduced in August, and for the alternative provision units to increase student capacity.
There are plans to introduce a Positive Behaviour Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework in the summer. In addition, all schools have a PBIS team in place and the initial phase of this initiative will focus on improving school climate and achievement through setting behaviour and learning expectations, with consequences for positive and negative behaviour linked to a” tiered continuum of interventions for groups and individual students”, officials said.
“The Ministry of Education/DES has also developed a training package focussing on risk assessment, de-escalation and the management of serious incidents. Over the past two years an extensive pilot training has been carried out with a number of schools and all school staff are anticipated to receive this training,” the ministry stated. “We remain committed to ensuring that our schools are safe communities for everyone and ask for the public’s support as we find and implement solutions that will benefit our students and faculty.
I am not saying that what the student did was right but, XXXXXX
CNS: I can’t publish those kind of accusations without any proof but I think you should write to the Education ministry and department to have them on file. It might make a difference. Call me at 927-8614 if you’d like to discuss. We can do an article without naming names.
Indirect result of Cayman Government coddling its citizens for the last two decades. Citizens have not been taught any responsibility for themselves and the consequences for their actions/inactions and this has been past on to the current youth times 10!
Don’t believe me, consider this:
Parent drives a SUV they can ill afford yet their child gets free transportation to and from school.
Parent drives recklessly, no respect for traffic laws, child never witnesses any consequences cause there are none!
Parent throws litter out of the car window, no consequence.
Parent gets called in by school for child’s disruptive behavior, principle and teachers get cursed out without any consequences to parent/child cause if push comes to shuff, MLA will be dragged into it to smooth things over.
Child has child out of wedlock, no realistic financial consequences imposed by Government on man who sired child.
So in essence, do what the hell you want cause 9 times out of 10 you seem to be able to get away with it.
Yeah I know, Government isn’t responsible for raising children, but they sure as hell are responsible for maintaining law and order in this country and from what I am seeing, they have bitterly failed to do so for donkey years. We now only reap what we have sowed.
If at the minimum fathers were responsible and not just have children and expect the ‘better salaried’ mother to support the child alone with the father maybe/sometimes/when I feel like with $375 a month, then maybe things could be better. Children would be in better living conditions.
This situation is a bit different. The circumstances are specific. Though if his surroundings were better, private school, someone to constantly show him how to be a better citizen, this scenario wouldn’t happen.
If we just had more christian leaders in education to create christian clubs, then we could finally get rid of some of these teachers who are devils in disguise. Thank God for some of these students who are not standing for teachers that are not christian.
U R funny. …….Right?
What?! You are crazy, right?
So true…and think of all the killing and enslaving the Bible condones. Our white masters saved our souls by giving us Jesus.
Nothing justify a child disrespecting the teacher in such a manner. That is certainly a lack of respect. Those teachers are here to educate them I can just imagine what most of these teachers have to put up with having to deal with those bad behaving children. These children expelling such behavior should not be in a normal school environment. Do not deprive them of an education but have them in some facility where they can work out their behavioral problems.
I was a student at chhs and I was there well everyone that was in his age group where there and knows what held to what happens bit that’s all in the past now it 2017 but I know it was the teachers folt
Aside from the Facebook footage, is there cctv on campus? Are there enrollment forms which the children and/or parents must sign each year to agree to safety, non violent behavior etc? What recourse is there for the teacher? It is a government school, will the government have to pay the hospital bills, damage to property etc. the initial incident happened during work hours on government property. Where’s the labor board on workplace safety? Why does it seem that there’s only sensationalizing going on?
Are the security guards/teachers prepared for retaliation? What about use of weapons? Is there an armed police officer on property at all times? Are there drug dogs at the schools? Metal detectors? Next time it may not end with shoving.
Bring back the strap. Kids have no respect. You just have to watch them exit the school buses each evening. Most with the “big man” attitude.
Yes, using the strap to get rid of your frustrations is the best way to teach them not to resort to violence when they become frustrated.
I remember getting it, also remember not being so smug when walking back to my desk with my had and wrist stinging, and shaking.
That’s my brother no lie
As may be gleaned from the Compass’ reports from the 1960s (about the only items of value in that publication), this type of behaviour is nothing new to Cayman.
Human nature is the one constant.
There is a video of the incident on FB. To me, it looked like this child was provoked. At the beginning of the video there is chatter about don’t talk about my mother. People wrote in the comments that his mother is no longer alive. Let’s not jump to conclusions because there could be a reason this child acted out in the way he did. Remember teachers can cause frustration and anger as well!
People like you is the problem. You are saying if someone say something you don’t like you attacked them. “OMG” You make me sick!
No attacking done here..You are doing the attacking. “OMG you make me sick!” Just stating what I saw with my own eyes. People are jumping to conclusions and I am simply saying that people shouldn’t. I personally like to hear both sides of the story before making accusations. And yes, if someone was talking negatively about my mama that has passed on, I would attack! No one knows the history here but is sure trying to throw it all on the kid. Maybe the school needs some counseling programs for the young folks who have lost parents, or those that have non-existent parents! Maybe, just maybe this child can be helped and doesn’t know where to turn? No teacher should ever say something negative to a child about a parent (if this was the case) Carry on!
Northward have more space for you type too!
And I take it you are absolutely sure that the teacher said something about his mother and you are absolutely sure his mother has passed on and you are absolutely sure the teacher said it? That is why teachers Cayman will get in future are the ones who do not give a damn about the children or teaching but will pick up their pay check, laugh and joke with the kids to the exclusion of discipline and to hell with results! THe children are always right if we listen to the rhetoric of some bloggers!
So let’s beat up on police officers if they attempt to provoke us with traffic tickets.
Your point of view is absolutely ridiculous. How can you possibly justify the actions of this child? It’s parents like you who empower these young punks to have no respect for authority.
Fortunately, I have three wonderful children who would never disrespect. My children have been raised to be good citizens. Comparing a traffic ticket to someone who “possibly” spoken negative about a childs mother is NOT apples to apples. Completely different. My kids are not violent, but they have not needed to be. I also don’t think a teacher in the school should do anything to provoke a child. That is ridiculous! Kids should be looking up to teachers, not worrying if there will be bad mouthing by an elder. Heck, kids get enough verbal abuse at home. All I am saying is simply know the whole story. If someone doesn’t look into this child, you will have a more dangerous(criminal) person later on.
One other thing…the way that I have been “attacked” on here shows exactly where kids are getting their anger from. You are being no example!
Oh, that’s ok then. Let’s carry on as normal. Thanks for clearing that up.
And the appropriate response to anger and frustration is to shove a teacher, not once but twice, after being told to stop, then slashing their tires and spraying their car. Yep, that sounds proportionate and appropriate. Please. You are as bad as Woody on Rooster this morning, with his bs about how if you listed to the sound track without looking at the imagery you would have a different perspective.
You sure this isn’t woody?
This is the problem today. This kid will go home and the likes of the above person will give their kid a kiss, iPhone, ps4, ipad and of course $50 then continue as normal.
The writer above is sick in the head.
I’m not an educator but I think we need to do the following;
Proper school uniform including same shoes, shirt tucked in correctly with a belt.
Let teachers displine kids.
If a.child gets.in trouble and a.parent comes to the school, don’t let the parent into the school to verbalise the teachers.
Schools should be open from 8am-5-5:30 M-F and Saturdays 8:30 -1am. Take their free time from them.
For offense to teacher, parents should be charged.
We need to build a facility asap for these problem kids, stricken
In fact forget the uniform, let’s make all our schools cadet schools, make then shine their boots, wear the uniform. Drills.in the morning and the afternoons till 6pm.
Maybe we.need.to speak to the UK and at.the age of 16yrs we send these problem kids to the armed forces.
Have you ever considered that the UK armed forces have a vigorous and demanding selection process and it is a professional occupation?
Why should these kids get to bypass the selection? Have you thought that professional Soldiers will not want to work with them or have them around?
Making people join an Army is the stuff of dictatorships and erodes the professional edge to any capabilities.
There is no excuse for a student (or any child or minor who must answer to authority) to act in such a manner. This child is in obvious need of anger management and an assessment of their home-life!
But, we all know this from reading the article. What is appalling is that the Education Ministry is STILL trying to cover up the issues within our local schools! “An isolated incident”; students are disrespectful to teachers/authority on a daily basis in these High Schools! It is obvious, that for the same reason as documented in this particular case, teachers try very hard not to have confrontation with students.
What is highly unfortunate is that the teachers who actually care and try to make a difference are the ones that the students target because they have become so accustomed to not having to answer to the school’s authority and they are well aware that their behavior will simply lead to a slap on the wrist.
It is obvious that parents in our Caymanian society are not only lacking the time, patience and knowledge to instill discipline, self-respect and respect for authority in to their own off-spring, but these students are displaying violent, irrational and uncontrolled behavior that will lead them straight to the cell block.
In past years as I observed this problem emerge in the Cayman Islands I contacting the youth program officials and questioned why we had not implemented an efficient “Scared-straight” program instead of this “game-play” version with make-shift prison cell; there are simply some children who (hate to put it this way), but you can ‘tag’ many students in preparation for their imminent prison life or teen pregnancy – but our “Christian” society remains adamant that sex cannot be openly discussed in school, active teenage girls cannot be provided birth control on campus and problematic, violent teenagers cannot be “scared-straight” because “it is inappropriate for a minor to be put in to a situation with convicted prisoners” – please explain to me how Eagle House works then?
Once again, Caymanians in denial and the relevant Ministries lying and down-playing a situation to keep the confidence and votes of their not-so-efficient at research and fact-finding Caymanian public.
Teachers are abused, threatened, intimidated, on a daily basis. It is very telling from the vandalism that this child/children hear anti-expat and anti-social rhetoric at home and wider community. The government has not helped in this regard. I believe an FOI on teachers exit interviews would shock the community to the core.
CONTRACEPTION.
Sadly, it would shock only those who actually care what is going on in the schools, but it wouldn’t mean a darn thing to most of those parents whose kids are the ones who are constantly acting out. In my experience, those kids and their parents ALWAYS blame somebody else for their circumstance and like to act offended any opportunity given.
Perhaps the racist nature of the graffiti is also telling. Under this administration the anti expat rhetoric has gathered momentum. We come here to do good and we are vilified and resented in the process. Yes I know bad things happen in every system, but the difference is here the parents seem to think its ok to treat expats badly.
Leave them to it.
BTW, much more is happening in the schools and gets covered up. That has got to stop NOW!
I am shocked that there is not a law preventing prosecution of any student for assaulting school staff.
Alternative placement is the most rational way to remedy this burgeoning situation. Currently all students are allowed to remain in regular school despite the constant disruption, and violence of a growing minority of students with serious behaviour, conduct and mental health challenges.
The UK has PRU’s Pupil referral Units where students with serious behaviour challenges are educated separated from their peers. You cant play politics with this and tell all parents that their students would be educated in regular schools to get votes!
This is only the tip of the iceberg as teachers are being subjected to violent episodes of verbal abuse that they can do very little about.
The Government needs to spend money on a Parenting Programme that should be made mandatory for the parents of these students who reach the juvenile justice system. I am not hopeful for the Cayman Islands however,this was recommended may years ago here but was ignored. In January UK by Prime Minister Cameron recommended spending money on Parenting Programs as a long term solution.
The alternative placement needs to start at primary school so the kids can get the help they need and the learning of the other students is not affected.
On the bright side, if this had happened in Texas, where all parties could be packing guns, the outcome would have been much worst.
Cayman educational system is but a joke and the ones that will suffer the most from this are the kids being raised by parents with a 8th-10th grade education.
Education has nothing to do with it. My parents had a 6 grade education like all of the older people and they taught us manners. If I talked like that to an adult, I would have gotten a good lick not only from the school but my parents as well. Of course, I would never talk to an adult that way.
I just banned a child from my yard this year. I spoke to the aunt and she insulted my son even though the argument had nothing to do with my son but her upstart nephew coming in my yard making demands to me. He was looking matches later I found out to smoke leaves like cigarettes but he told me for fireworks.
I hope the school gets accurate witness statements and gives credence to those statements. Respect is a two way street, as adults we must first give it in order to teach it and receive it. You cannot bully or force a child to respect you when you clearly do not respect him. Unfortunately, if our children are not taught how to handle contentious situations otherwise than through violence then these situations will continue to occur. I am a product of the public school system, it is by no means perfect but it does require parents and care givers to first present children who have the tools to deal with life’s challenges. There are many success stories from the public school system, but the common thread with those stories is often that those children seem to have a family support system and the tools to thrive. I hope we do not simply write off this young man as aggressive and exclude him and forget about him. He could either be the next Shane Connor or the next great thing – he is still young enough to be either. He isn’t to escape culpability at all, there are consequences but washing our hands of him isn’t going to make him a better person. I saw the footage and it was shocking, the teacher is not 100% free of blame IMHO so perhaps everyone needs to learn some serious lessons and quickly.
Sorting out the education system is the most important responsibility of government and thus far it has been a failure. The gap between public and private education needs to close. For the future of the country the proper education goes beyond reading, writing and arithmetic but civility, respect and self esteem.
If the private schools can provide a proper education then the public schools need to clean up their act and catch up.
It Would be interesting to compare the average amount spent on each public school student versus each Northward inmate.
I’ll assume Northward wins by a factor of three.
What is truly interesting is to compare what government spends per child in the crappy government system compared to the cost per child of the much better private system.
The country would save tens of millions and we would have a much better educated population of we just privatized the whole thing tomorrow morning.
Private schools expel children who break the rules. If all schools become private schools, where will all the troublemakers go? Right now the public school kids regularly vandalise condo complexes nearby the schools when school lets out. You want them to make this a full time happening?
They would go to a special school specially designed to cater to them.
I said it long time ago, only hire teachers that have served in the military. I don’t care from what country. I prefer Israeli or Eastern European but what’s important is they have military training. Then when the students want to attack the teacher, there is no issue of the teachers inability to defend them self nor ability to restrain the student with minimal impact.
The military training also ensures the teachers are not timid of character as they’ve had preparations for real threats and not these spoilt punk kids.
The only other teachers that should be hired are teachers with experience in very difficult teaching conditions poor ghetto areas which require entrance to the school through metal detectors only.
The other teachers that want to work in the Cayman Islands can apply to work at one of the private schools where the children will treat you with respect.
Maybe we should take this further and look to China where we could get teachers who are both ex military and are Kung fu masters also.
You may have meant this in jest, but I think it’s a brilliant idea!
All schools have their fair share of troubles. YES! All… We only see it reported when it’s the government schools but the private schools silently deal with it from inside. Ask me how I know? Take it from me, I do! Our school system is failing badly especially because some parents no longer give a hoot about their kids. They do not discipline them and they even get abused verbally and physically from their own kids in their own homes. Train your children people!!! Train them in the right way and stop blaming others for your mistakes.
This is true. Everywhere has issues … the telling is in how they are dealt with. No matter the circumstance, children need to learn NOT to take things in to their own hands; and parents NEED to be there to address situations, should they arise, for their children … and not let them be swept under the rug. As parents we have voices, we can shine a light on what is being covered up – that is how we look after not just out children, but other children too. By speaking and acting we are part of the solution. By saying or doing nothing we are part of the problem.
The photograph of the 100 million dollar school that went along with this story was telling that the then minister of education had little understanding of the education process.
Violent unruly students must be removed from the school as they severely hamper the learning environment.
This is so disgusting! How is it that CHILDREN behave this way. I fully agree it starts in the home. Parents pay more attention to your kids!
Yes its you! who else raising your kids. Stop setting bad examples and talk to them, rear them, discipline them! Teach them how to handle situations like decent human beings and not animals! Raise Gentlemen and Ladies citizens to be proud of! the Power is in your hands, and though it takes a village to raise a child be sure there are good people in your village and not savages in short ” YOU TOO NEED TO ACCESS YOUR COMPANY AS WELL”
And now to the Government why is there no order for disciple and accountability?
This only happens in CAYMAN sad reality.
These zero tolerance behavior should be just that ZERO TOLORANCE.
1. These kids should be immediately removed and sent to a correction facility holding for 4 days.
2. They should be spoken to about there issues and given help to reverse the damage they were exposed to by the environment they were sadly raised.
Save these children!!!
This will offend the poor excuses of parents who are unfortunate to have allowed this to happen to their babies! SHAME ON YOU!
By: Lady raise by a strong woman and a loving dad.
Agreed, but can we also not agree that if they are not Caymanian and are of bad character we not only send them home but also to their homeland as our immigration laws that we so frequently ignore require.
they can say what they want but this school system is garbage
I am shocked its even been reported. They should also look into the bullying at the school…yep bullying.
Oh believe me this would have been kept under the carpet like usual if the video wasn’t exposed to the right people yesterday. This was over a week ago.
I work in the school. Its a lot of things that are happening trust me its scary.The government need to but back the belt in the school the kids have nothing to fear. Take out the counselors because they are not helping when a child gets disciplined at home they run to the school counselor and counselor calls police on the parents discipline and abuse is 2 different things. The kids know that no one can touch them they say it them selves “my parents cant beat me”. Plus a lot of parents (Most of these are parents that had kids early, kids themselves or just ignorant and treat their kids like friends) will curse out teachers/staff if they talk to them too hard, get suspended etc therefore those kids have no respect for teachers and always say that “I am going to call my mom, dad, uncle who ever to deal with you”. Next thing take out Ministry of Education In the politics and have a steady person in that role not Tara though but stop changing the person every 4 years because when the new one get appointed its all a competition and throwing out employees to put who they want etc.
!2:10, I hope to Jesus Christ you really do not work in the school because it would just prove what all of us feared when Roy Bodden, Gilbert McLean and Oswel Rankine decided we needed to get rid of these British (ie white) teachers and replace them with West Indian (ie black) ones many years ago. You are at best semi literate. Cayman has had some great white and black teachers but they did not come here because of those losers I mentioned. They came here in the days when Cayman recruited on MERIT (black or white) and not when we were pandering to these sad bastards -Roy, Gilly and Oswel-who were trying to advance their out of date views. None of them incidentally remained a teacher for more than a few years before giving it up for something less difficult and leaving it for foreigners to do.
Well said good /true points12:10
All these specialist and madeup” post in the gov schools employed doing nothing but making big bucks . Putting policies in place isnt gonna solve nothing. Come out of your office and spend a day at chhs without the actress putting on a show/acting of course so you can see the truth.
Yes, the bullshit UK curriculum from the bullshit UK system where they teach bullshit.
Ha ha … Don’t like it, you know the alternative
True setting our kids to fail so they can keep bring their friends(expats) to take the jobs
