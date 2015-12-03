Green iguanas up 60% in just one year

(CNS): Researchers at the Department of Environment’s terrestrial unit have said that the number of invasive green iguanas increased from around 127,000 counted in August 2014 to more than 200,000 a year later, an increase of 59.8% and equal to a doubling of the population over 18 months. Revealing the results of the latest research and analysis of a second count conducted this August, biologists have said that in order to try and manage the explosion of this pest a planned national cull may need to remove over 60% of all of the iguanas during 2016.

Money from the Environmental Protection Fund has been set aside for a project to begin the daunting task of reducing the population. The invasive species is now too entrenched on Grand Cayman for the animal to be eradicated completely, though there are still hopes that it could be eliminated from Cayman Brac.

In this month’s edition of the DoE magazine Flicker, editor Jane Haakonsson, a research officer with the Terrestrial Resources Unit, writes about the latest research and plans to tackle the negative impacts the pests are having on local ecosystems and biodiversity.

There is no precedence of invasive green iguana populations being eradicated once they beginning breeding anywhere, so researchers are aiming to cut numbers to levels that will be less damaging to Cayman’s unique natural environment and reduce their impact on the wider community.

The real population size of sub-adult and adult green iguanas could, however, be a lot higher, reaching more than 400,000. With the latest research, Haakonsson said the DoE could at least start making predictions about what will happen to the population in future and what needs to be done to have a manageable population. The results of the research will form the basis of a pilot culling effort.

The DoE has been tasked with designing a strategy for removing them and to find out how the population responds to increased hunting pressures in different habitats.

“This is important in order to spend time and money in the most effective way possible,” said Haakonsson. “One thing is clear, we have our work cut out for us.”

A nuisance to gardeners, pool owners and naturalists, the iguanas are also becoming a major road hazard for drivers. The rapid spread of the species is also costing thousands of dollars in damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

