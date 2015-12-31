Cayman to shape policies to reduce carbon footprint

(CNS): Following the historic climate change conference in Paris, the Cayman Islands will be reviewing its own carbon footprint in 2016 in an effort to adapt to the requirements of all nations to help reduce global warming. As a low lying nation on the front line of the consequences of a warming world, the minister and department head responsible for the local environment both said they would be seeking policy changes this year to help cut the islands’ greenhouse gas emissions.

“To date, actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change have not been a focus of national policy. This will need to change if we are to make any meaningful progress on the issues surrounding climate change,” said Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie.

Sea level rise, a direct consequence of global warming, is going to significantly impact small islands like Cayman in the next few decades unless the world takes the pledge to reduce global warming rates seriously, and given our own vulnerability, Cayman must make an effort to reduce its own negative contribution to the problem as well.

Wayne Panton the environment minister said that the Paris agreement would provide a guiding framework for the Cayman Islands.

“The treaty calls for a special report in 2018 on the impacts of global warming of 1.5 °C and that report could provide some important information for Cayman in terms of the measures needed to address the effects of climate change,” he said. “Prior to the Agreement, the Cayman Islands Government had planned a review of its National Energy Policy. The treaty will impact our efforts to refine the local framework and enable more avenues to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Cabinet recently took the decision to request that the United Kingdom include Cayman in its ratification of the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol (KP2), which runs until 31 December 2020. Under KP2 , the UK has a reduction target of 16% by 2020, compared with 2005 levels for emissions. Cayman is obligated to continue providing information to the UK on local measures to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

Government currently has a draft national climate change policy which together with the energy policy will guide the establishment of greenhouse gas reduction targets and ways of achieving those cuts and the necessary adaptations required at a local level. The draft National Climate Change Policy (2011) and the National Energy Policy will be updated in early 2016, the minister explained.

“Policies relating to energy security and climate change are intimately linked as they both seek to reduce our current reliance on carbon-based energy production and for the Cayman Islands, one is as essential as the other,” Panton added.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s 21st Conference of the Parties in December resulted in the Paris Agreement, where 195 nations agreed to act on and invest in a low carbon, resilient and sustainable future. The deal attempts to offer protection to small low-lying islands such as Cayman by laying out plans to keep global warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature