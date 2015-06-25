Activists calls on DPP to take action on domestic abuse

(CNS): The dismissal of another high profile domestic violence case has raised concerns with a local activist that cases are not being taken seriously by the director of public prosecutions and the courts, leaving victims afraid to press ahead. On Tuesday domestic violence charges against Joel Walton, the CEO of the Cayman Islands Maritime Authority, were dropped after the victim withdrew her complaint.

Walton walked away from court a free man when charges against him for assault, ABH, causing fear or provocation of violence and insulting the modesty of a woman were all dropped by the public prosecutor’s office. The court heard that Walton’s partner and victim did not wish to pursue the complaint and the DPP withdrew the charges, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Sandra Catron, who has been an outspoken advocate about Cayman’s problems with both child abuse and domestic violence, said she was concerned that all too often charges are dropped because victims are reluctant to press ahead.

“In many jurisdictions around the world the law has been changed to allow prosecution even without a complainant — given the complex psychology of abuse victims it’s quite understandable. Whilst I’m in no position to comment on what transpired in this situation, I hope the DPP will begin to take that approach as it relates to domestic violence,” she said.

Catron noted that this was the accepted norm for handling such cases in both the US and UK. “Victims need to know they will be protected no matter what. Most are not getting that reassurance,” she added.

The current legislation does provide for prosecution without a complainant if there is other evidence but in general cases are dropped in the local courts when victims refuse to testify.

During an earlier appearance last month the court had heard that the Walton case was under review when local defence attorney Charles Clifford, who was representing the MACI boss, said that his client and the complainant had been involved in counselling.

He said the complainant did not want to proceed with the case, which was confirmed by Graham Hampson, the lawyer who appeared on her behalf. Clifford also revealed that a report from the counsellor who had been seeing the couple also recommended that the matter be resolved outside the courts.

Last month radio talk show host, Austin Harris, also walked away from court with no sanction in connection with domestic assault charges when he pleaded guilty at the last minute before his scheduled trial. Harris said he was “too drunk to remember” the details of the assault but took responsibility for it.

Although the radio presenter, who was sacked from his job with Rooster shortly afterwards, had admitted the crime, he walked away with no punishment or even a conviction when the magistrate said he already suffered “in the court of public opinion”.

